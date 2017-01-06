NDC 'deliberately mishandled' Galamsey issue - PPP

By D.I. Laary, GNA

Accra, Jan. 4, GNA - Mr Frank Aboagye Danyansah, the Progressive People's Party (PPP) parliamentary hopeful for Obuasi East, has accused the National Democratic Congress for deliberately mishandling certain sensitive national issues in the Ashanti Region for political gains.

He said the posture and utterances of the Regional Minister Mr John Alexander Ackon showed that he did not attach any seriousness in addressing the AngloGold Ashanti Galamsey confrontation in Obuasi and the Asante Akim Fulani menace that claimed lives and destroyed property.

The accusation followed media reports that quoted Mr Ackon of calling on the incoming New Patriotic Party administration to focus on addressing the Galamsey and Fulani disturbances in the Region.

'In my relaxed comfort zone I tend to think more business; less politics, but issues like this story will not make me rest,' Mr Danyansah told the Ghana News Agency.

'As an outgoing Minister you...couldn't handle the very problems with, which you were made minister…

'What an advice, Ghanaians were really being taking for a ride and this confirms that the NDC was deliberately mishandling the Obuasi AGA-Galamsey issues and the Asante Akim Fulani issues all for political gains.'

