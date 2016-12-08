The Menace Of Divergent Doctrines In The Christendom
Politics | 8 December 2016 23:00 CET

Okaikoi Central Parliamentary Results

By GNA

Accra, Dec. 8, GNA - These are certified results for the Okaikoi Central Parliamentary elections:

National Democratic Congress (NDC) - 17,630, New Patriotic Party (NPP) - 28,505, Convention Peoples Party (CPP) - 94, Progressive Peoples Party (PPP) - 246.

Patrick Boamah of the NPP has been duly elected.
Total valid votes were 46,475 whilst total rejected votes 135 and total votes were cast 46,610.

GNA

