Politics | 8 December 2016 23:00 CET
Okaikoi Central Parliamentary Results
Accra, Dec. 8, GNA - These are certified results for the Okaikoi Central Parliamentary elections:
National Democratic Congress (NDC) - 17,630, New Patriotic Party (NPP) - 28,505, Convention Peoples Party (CPP) - 94, Progressive Peoples Party (PPP) - 246.
Patrick Boamah of the NPP has been duly elected.
Total valid votes were 46,475 whilst total rejected votes 135 and total votes were cast 46,610.
GNA
