The Menace Of Divergent Doctrines In The Christendom
Headlines | 8 December 2016 15:14 CET

2016 Polls: We're Not Manipulating Results - EC

Source: Starrfmonline.com
Charlotte Osei, Chairperson for the Electoral Commission
Charlotte Osei, Chairperson for the Electoral Commission

The Electoral Commission has rejected accusations that there are attempts to manipulate the 2016 presidential results.

According to the commission, all they seek to do is to ensure transparency and integrity of the results which will eventually be declared.

Speaking to the media Thursday, Director of Communications of the EC, Eric Dzakpasu, said the commission has so far received only 25 collated and approved results out of the 275 constituencies nationwide.

“It is not true that somebody somewhere is trying to manipulate the results, so ignore those claims; they are not true.

“So far, only 25 constituencies have been approved and received at the national collation center,” he said.

The reaction by the commission comes on the back of claims by the New Patriotic Party that the EC is attempting to tamper with the presidential ballot results, which so far has their candidate Nana Akufo-Addo leading.

Meanwhile, at a press conference Wednesday evening, the party called on President Mahama and the NDC to concede defeat in the polls.

Comments:
This article has 2 comments, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

Headlines

"All is well that ends well"
By: D.Basil,accra,ghana
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img