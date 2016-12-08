2016 Polls: We're Not Manipulating Results - EC

The Electoral Commission has rejected accusations that there are attempts to manipulate the 2016 presidential results.

According to the commission, all they seek to do is to ensure transparency and integrity of the results which will eventually be declared.

Speaking to the media Thursday, Director of Communications of the EC, Eric Dzakpasu, said the commission has so far received only 25 collated and approved results out of the 275 constituencies nationwide.

“It is not true that somebody somewhere is trying to manipulate the results, so ignore those claims; they are not true.

“So far, only 25 constituencies have been approved and received at the national collation center,” he said.

The reaction by the commission comes on the back of claims by the New Patriotic Party that the EC is attempting to tamper with the presidential ballot results, which so far has their candidate Nana Akufo-Addo leading.

Meanwhile, at a press conference Wednesday evening, the party called on President Mahama and the NDC to concede defeat in the polls.