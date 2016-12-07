GH¢83,000 Voter Bribe Cash Grabbed

The police at Assin Darmang in the Assin South District of the Central Region have intercepted an amount of GH¢83,000 being conveyed in a Sprinter bus with registration number GE8996-16, which was said to be travelling from Cape Coast to Kumasi.

According to the law enforcement agents, the money is in the denominations of GH10p, GH20p, GH¢1, GH¢2, GH¢20 and GH¢50 loaded in 35 ‘Ghana Must Go’ bags.

Briefing DAILY GUIDE, the Regional Police Public Relations Officer (PRO), Sgt Raymond Asaaba, said the driver of the bus by name Adamu Zakar was transporting the money to Kumasi when members of the regional elections security task force, who were having a meeting in the area, stopped the bus mid-way through its journey.

Sgt Asaaba stated that the officers demanded to know the owner of the bags but nobody showed up, a situation which compelled them to order Zakari to let all the passengers alight and the bags brought down; and that when they opened it they saw the money in the denominations stated above.

He added that the 10 pesewa coins totaled GH¢2,900, Gp20 coins summed up to GH¢13,600, GH¢1 totaling GH¢52,500 and the GH¢2 notes summed up to GH¢14,000.

He said the mode of transporting the money needed some documentation and for that matter, the vehicle was impounded.

Sgt Asaaba hinted that a five-member delegation from the Ghana Commercial Bank Tuesday morning reported at the regional police headquarters that they were aware of the money.

He added that the GCB Bank officials in their meeting told the police that it was normal for people to request for lower denominations to do their businesses.

The Police PRO further said the police had asked that the owner should report at the police station for collection.

From Sarah Afful, Cape Coast

Email:[email protected]