NDC holds final campaign rally today

The governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) will hold its final campaign rally today [Monday] at the Accra Sports Stadium.

This comes a day after the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) held its final rally at the International Trade Fair Centre in Accra.

The NDC is expecting thousands of party supporters across the country at the grounds and the National Campaign Coordinator of party's 2016 campaign, Kofi Adams, said the rally will be day to express gratitude.

“It is our big day. It is a day that we are going to be thanking Ghanaians and thanking God for all he has done for this great country of ours and the great party, NDC,” he said to Citi News.

Mr. Adams also outlined what he expected the NDC Flagbearer, President John Mahama, to address at the rally.

“He will be touching on various issues including wat he has done over the years, what the people he encountered when he went round the country were telling him and also, to ask everybody to get out there and vote for him and vote for him to continue the great job he has begun,” the NDC Campaign Coordinator revealed.

By: citifmonline.com/Ghana