I pity Northerners calling for ‘Change’ – Mahama

President John Mahama says he feels sad for Northerners who are calling for a change of government in the upcoming polls

This is because, he said, the opposition New Patriotic Party has no regard for northern.

“Sometimes I feel sad when I see some of our Northern brothers running around and also doing this (the change sign), they will use you and dump you,” Mr. Mahama told a rally in Lawra in the Upper West region, where he is currently campaigning ahead of the December 7, polls.

He said the party’s disregard for Northerners was brought was exposed when the late Vice President Aliu Mahama had to contest 16 other people in an effort to succeed his boss former President John Kufuor in the 2007 presidential primaries of the Danquah-Busia-Dombo tradition.

The President further stressed that the NPP will never allow its running mate Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to lead them as flagbearer because he is from the North.

“I want to live to see the day; you let anything happen today and let our brother Bawumia say he is standing for president in NPP. They will never give it to him, I can assure you.”

Mr. Mahama is seeking a second term in office after beating the NPP’s Nana Akufo-Addo in a close-making election in 2012. In the 2016 polls also, the two of them are the frontrunners in a contest watchers tip to be tight.