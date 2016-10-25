Blue Cross organises free health screening for the aged

By Iddi Yire, GNA

Tema, Oct. 25, GNA - Blue Cross Foundation, a non-governmental organisation dedicated to welfare of the aged, has organised free health screening for 500 residents in Adjei-Kojo and its environs in the Tema West Constituency.

The exercise was conducted by a medical team comprising pharmacists, doctors and nurses drawn from the LEKMA Hospital.

It was supported by M & G Pharmaceuticals, Pharmanova Limited, Alive Pharmacy and Ahotor Fm, a radio station based at Lashibi.

Ms Faustina Gyimah, the Founder and President, Blue Cross Foundation, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, said the aged had been neglected; therefore, the Foundation's objective was to create awareness on the need to give back to society, particularly to the aged.

She said: 'We are here to put smiles on their faces by offering free healthcare and refreshment to them'.

Beneficiaries of the exercise were taken through hypertension, cholesterol, diabetes and malaria tests, and offered free medication; as well as educated on the importance of living healthy.

Ms Gyimah said the Foundation had plans of organising more medical outreach programmes for the aged, later this year.

She stated that the Foundation had embarked on numerous screening exercises in various deprived communities, however, their major challenge had been funding.

He, therefore, appealed to pharmaceutical companies to support the worthy course.

She also appealed to benevolent individuals, churches and organisations who had compassion for the aged, to financially support the activities of the Foundation; stating that, 'Caring for the aged and less privileged in the country, is a social responsibility'.

Mr Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, a former Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, speaking to the GNA, described the exercise as an activity geared towards helping to build a healthier community to support an agenda that promoted development.

He said people could best contribute to development when they were healthy; stating that, the Foundation and its partners had embarked on numerous medical outreach programmes for the aged in deprived communities.

He also called on politicians to periodically undergo medical check-ups to know their health status, considering their work schedules.

