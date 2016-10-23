Work on Madina Hospital in steady progress - Engineer

By Kodjo Adams, GNA

Accra, Oct. 23, GNA - Work on the 100-bed Madina Hospital in the Greater Accra Region is progressing steadily, Mr Mohammed Saied, the Resident Electrical Engineer of the Project, announced in Accra, over the weekend.

Mr Saied made the announcement at a tour of the hospital by a delegation of the company and the media on progress of work.

He said the work was about 40 per cent complete, explaining that by June 2017, the hospital would be completed barring any unforeseen situation and would be handed over to the Government.

The hospital is one of the nine, being built by Euroget De-Invest S.A, a member of the Euroget Group of Egypt, under the Turn-Key project, to increase access to specialised health care services.

The ultra-modern hospital has departments such as Administration, Maintenance, Operation Theatres, Emergency and Casualty Departments, Physiotherapy, Water Treatment Plant, a Mini-market, and a security post.

Mr Saied said he was optimistic that the project would be completed on schedule to serve the health needs of patients in the catchment area.

Mr Baba Anaba, the Administrator for Euroget De-Invest S.A, appealed to the public to see the projects as property of the State, and avoid playing politics with it otherwise a partisan attitude would undermine the development of national infrastructure.

The Company was awarded the Contract in 2010 to construct eight Hospitals for the Ministry of Health and a 500-Bed Military Hospital in Kumasi, for the Ministry of Defence.

The projects, include a160-Bed Regional Hospital at Wa in the Upper West Region, a 60-Bed District Hospital for Salaga in the Northern Region and a 60-Bed District Hospital at Tepa in Ashanti.

Others are a 60- Bed District Hospital for Nsawkaw in Brong Ahafo and a 60-Bed District Hospital, slated for Konongo in the Ashanti Region.

The rest are a 250-Bed Regional Hospital for Ashanti and a 60-Bed Hospital for Twifo Praso District in the Western Region.

The delegation saw workers working to meet the deadline with heavy duty equipment to facilitate their work.

Other members were Mr Prince Armah, the Country Manager of Euroget De-Invest S.A, Mr Charles Mankatah, Project Manager, and Mr Omar Wahied, Mechanical Engineer.

