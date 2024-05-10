ModernGhana logo
Your participation in 2024 election is crucial; register for your Voter ID – GARYN charges the youth

The Greater Accra Regional Youth Network (GARYN) has urged the youth in Ghana 18 years and above but without a Voter ID card to get registered in the ongoing Limited Voter Registration exercise.

In a press release, GARYN stressed the importance of the participation of the youth in the 2024 General Election, stressing that they must vote to amplify the voices of young people in the country.

“The Greater Accra Regional Youth Network (GARYN) urges all youths especially those within the Greater Accra region who are not registered voters to take keen interest in the ongoing limited voter registration exercise to register and vote on December, 7th 2024.

“Indeed youth active participation in the ongoing limited voter registration is crucial to amplifying voices of young people in decision-making,” parts of the release from GARYN said.

In the release, the Greater Accra Regional Youth Network acknowledged that the Ghanaian youth form a greater chunk of the country's population.

The Network said as such, it is important to state policies reflect the views and meet the aspirations of young people.

“As such, we encourage young people who do not have the voter ID card to get registered in their numbers in the greater Accra region to vote in December,” the release by GARYN added.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

