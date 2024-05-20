ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

NDC and Mahama even more incompetent in opposition — Miracles Aboagye

NDC Dennis Miracles Aboagye, Director of Communications for New Patriotic Party's 2024 campaign team
MON, 20 MAY 2024 LISTEN
Dennis Miracles Aboagye, Director of Communications for New Patriotic Party's 2024 campaign team

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) and its 2024 presidential candidate John Dramani Mahama have become even more incompetent in their time spent in opposition, according to the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) 2024 campaign Director of Communications, Dennis Miracles Aboagye.

In a post on X on Monday, May 20, Miracles Aboagye criticized the NDC for failing to provide credible alternatives after spending seven years out of power.

“They still don't have a single alternative to the conversation. They have spent 7 years in opposition and haven't as of yet been able to bring anything credible to the table," Aboagye wrote.

He also took a shot at the NDC for promoting Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia—flagbearer of the NPP more than their own flagbearer John Mahama in recent weeks.

“In the past 3 weeks, they have promoted Mahamudu Bawumia more than they did for their corrupt, failed and incompetent former President who has been campaigning for the past one year," Aboagye stated.

According to the NPP communicator, the NDC believes they are entitled to return to power simply due to the time spent in opposition.

“To them, they must come to power because they have been in opposition for 8 years. Their Birthright!" he noted.

The NPP communicator further challenged the NDC to clearly explain their flagship "24-hour economy" policy, suggesting they would only respond with "insults, contradictions, inconsistencies and confusion."

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Election 2024: Govt illegally recruiting NPP footsoldiers into security services; we'll defend and hold NPP thugs in uniform for any attack – Minority Election 2024: Govt illegally recruiting NPP footsoldiers into security services...

3 hours ago

Presidential convoy accident: Full list of injured victims Presidential convoy accident: Full list of injured victims

3 hours ago

NIA to register children from age 6 to 14 from June 10 NIA to register children from age 6 to 14 from June 10

3 hours ago

Hon Joewise, Rafeal Opoku Adusei set aside differences, unite for 2024 victory in Bekwai Hon Joewise, Rafeal Opoku Adusei set aside differences, unite for 2024 victory i...

3 hours ago

Voter registration: Election Watch Ghana accuse EC of using stolen BVRs to register people secretly Voter registration: Election Watch Ghana accuse EC of using stolen BVRs to regis...

3 hours ago

Medikal's predicament is a typical example of why men must fear buttocks – Stephen Atubiga Medikal's predicament is a typical example of why men must fear buttocks – Ste...

3 hours ago

Special Prosecutor Kisi Agyebeng Payroll audit: GHS2.8 million found being paid to ‘ghost names’ in Northern regi...

3 hours ago

Special Prosecutor Kisi Agyebeng Payroll audit: Non-existent school had staff who were being paid in Northern reg...

3 hours ago

Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyebeng OSP, CAGD identifies, clears ‘ghost names’ on government payroll; saves Ghana ov...

3 hours ago

Dr. Sam Ankrah Dr. Sam Ankrah urges Electoral Commission to address registration issues and pro...

Just in....
body-container-line