NDC and Mahama even more incompetent in opposition — Miracles Aboagye

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) and its 2024 presidential candidate John Dramani Mahama have become even more incompetent in their time spent in opposition, according to the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) 2024 campaign Director of Communications, Dennis Miracles Aboagye.

In a post on X on Monday, May 20, Miracles Aboagye criticized the NDC for failing to provide credible alternatives after spending seven years out of power.

“They still don't have a single alternative to the conversation. They have spent 7 years in opposition and haven't as of yet been able to bring anything credible to the table," Aboagye wrote.

He also took a shot at the NDC for promoting Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia—flagbearer of the NPP more than their own flagbearer John Mahama in recent weeks.

“In the past 3 weeks, they have promoted Mahamudu Bawumia more than they did for their corrupt, failed and incompetent former President who has been campaigning for the past one year," Aboagye stated.

According to the NPP communicator, the NDC believes they are entitled to return to power simply due to the time spent in opposition.

“To them, they must come to power because they have been in opposition for 8 years. Their Birthright!" he noted.

The NPP communicator further challenged the NDC to clearly explain their flagship "24-hour economy" policy, suggesting they would only respond with "insults, contradictions, inconsistencies and confusion."