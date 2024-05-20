NDC has no policies; they just think coming to power after 8 years is their birthright — Miracles Aboagye

Dennis Miracles Aboagye, Director of Communications of the governing New Patriotic Party's (NPP) 2024 campaign has slammed the posture of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) ahead of the 2024 polls.

He said the opposition party has no real policies and is relying only on the perceived "birthright" of returning to power after 8 years in opposition.

In a social media post on Monday, May 20, Aboagye wrote "To them, they must come to power because they have been in opposition for 8 years. Their Birthright!"

He also stated that the NDC "still don’t have a single alternative to the conversation. They have spent 7 years in opposition and haven’t as of yet been able to bring anything credible to the table."

When asked to explain their flagship policy of creating a 24-hour economy, Miracles Aboagye claimed the NDC "will either insult you or rant all day with contradictions, inconsistencies and confusion."

The political landscape of Ghana has been dominated by two parties, NDC and NPP, who have held power in alternating 8-year terms.

Many Ghanaians argue this rotational system needs to change to allow for more substantive policy progress.

Supporters of reform point out that the perceived assured return to office every 8 years may discourage bold reforms or long-term planning by either party.

They believe breaking this cycle could induce new ideas and longer-term visions that are less constrained by short electoral horizons.