ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

NDC has no policies; they just think coming to power after 8 years is their birthright — Miracles Aboagye

NDC Dennis Miracles Aboagye, Director of Communications for 2024 NPP campaign team
MON, 20 MAY 2024 LISTEN
Dennis Miracles Aboagye, Director of Communications for 2024 NPP campaign team

Dennis Miracles Aboagye, Director of Communications of the governing New Patriotic Party's (NPP) 2024 campaign has slammed the posture of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) ahead of the 2024 polls.

He said the opposition party has no real policies and is relying only on the perceived "birthright" of returning to power after 8 years in opposition.

In a social media post on Monday, May 20, Aboagye wrote "To them, they must come to power because they have been in opposition for 8 years. Their Birthright!"

He also stated that the NDC "still don’t have a single alternative to the conversation. They have spent 7 years in opposition and haven’t as of yet been able to bring anything credible to the table."

When asked to explain their flagship policy of creating a 24-hour economy, Miracles Aboagye claimed the NDC "will either insult you or rant all day with contradictions, inconsistencies and confusion."

The political landscape of Ghana has been dominated by two parties, NDC and NPP, who have held power in alternating 8-year terms.

Many Ghanaians argue this rotational system needs to change to allow for more substantive policy progress.

Supporters of reform point out that the perceived assured return to office every 8 years may discourage bold reforms or long-term planning by either party.

They believe breaking this cycle could induce new ideas and longer-term visions that are less constrained by short electoral horizons.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Election 2024: Govt illegally recruiting NPP footsoldiers into security services; we'll defend and hold NPP thugs in uniform for any attack – Minority Election 2024: Govt illegally recruiting NPP footsoldiers into security services...

3 hours ago

Presidential convoy accident: Full list of injured victims Presidential convoy accident: Full list of injured victims

3 hours ago

NIA to register children from age 6 to 14 from June 10 NIA to register children from age 6 to 14 from June 10

3 hours ago

Hon Joewise, Rafeal Opoku Adusei set aside differences, unite for 2024 victory in Bekwai Hon Joewise, Rafeal Opoku Adusei set aside differences, unite for 2024 victory i...

3 hours ago

Voter registration: Election Watch Ghana accuse EC of using stolen BVRs to register people secretly Voter registration: Election Watch Ghana accuse EC of using stolen BVRs to regis...

3 hours ago

Medikal's predicament is a typical example of why men must fear buttocks – Stephen Atubiga Medikal's predicament is a typical example of why men must fear buttocks – Ste...

3 hours ago

Special Prosecutor Kisi Agyebeng Payroll audit: GHS2.8 million found being paid to ‘ghost names’ in Northern regi...

3 hours ago

Special Prosecutor Kisi Agyebeng Payroll audit: Non-existent school had staff who were being paid in Northern reg...

3 hours ago

Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyebeng OSP, CAGD identifies, clears ‘ghost names’ on government payroll; saves Ghana ov...

3 hours ago

Dr. Sam Ankrah Dr. Sam Ankrah urges Electoral Commission to address registration issues and pro...

Just in....
body-container-line