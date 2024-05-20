Election 2024: EC must ensure integrity of electoral processes - Dr. Sam Ankrah

LISTEN

Dr. Sam Ankrah, an independent candidate for the 2024 presidential election, has urged the Electoral Commission (EC) to ensure the integrity of the electoral processes ahead of the December polls.

He called for a seamless and effective registration procedure to win the trust and confidence of all stakeholders.

Dr Ankrah observed that the registration procedure had encountered difficulties, including equipment malfunctions, leading to lengthy waits, causing public frustration and doubts about the authenticity of the exercise.

He urged the Electoral Commission to swiftly resolve those shortcomings and establish measures to prevent their recurrence in future elections.

Dr Ankrah emphasised the need for transparency and accountability in the electoral process, encouraging the Electoral Commission to be receptive and responsive to public criticism and concerns.

He urged all stakeholders, including political parties, civil society organisations, and the media, to closely monitor the registration process and ensure its fairness and transparency.

Dr Ankrah urged first-time voters to take advantage of the registration exercise and participate in the December polls.

GNA