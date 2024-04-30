ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Anti-Gay Bill: Court’s use of discretionary powers is unreasonable – Dafeamekpor

Politics Anti-Gay Bill: Courts use of discretionary powers is unreasonable – Dafeamekpor
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, Member of Parliament for South Dayi, has expressed his intention to appeal a recent High Court ruling regarding a judicial review application he filed on the Anti-LGBTQ+ bill.

According to him, the reason given by the court — the use of discretionary power — to throw out the appeal, is unreasonable.

This comes after the Accra High Court ruled in response to a judicial review application filed by the South Dayi MP, Nelson-Rockson Dafeamekpor.

Mr. Dafeamekpor, in his writ to the court, sought to get the court to exercise the powers of mandamus, urging Parliament to transmit the bill and compelling the President to accept it for consideration.

However, the Attorney General opposed the application, arguing that granting the request would overstep the High Court's powers.

Justice Ellen Lordina Serwaa Mireku, presiding over the matter, noted that pending applications at the Supreme Court made it inappropriate to grant the instant application.

In response to the judgment, Mr. Dafeamekpor voiced his concerns on Eyewitness News on Citi FM with Umaru Sanda Amadu.

“The normal remediable steps available to me are to appeal the ruling because if the court agrees with me that I merit the grant of the application, yet the exercise of discretion will not be granted in my favour, then I am minded to legally posit that the exercise of discretionary power as defined by the constitution has been whimsical, capricious, and unreasonable. That is one of the main grounds on which I will proceed to the court of appeal because the exercise of discretionary power must be reasonable. It must not be whimsical and capricious,” he stated.

—citinewsroom

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Glovo to abandon operations in 'hot' Ghana May 10 Glovo to abandon operations in 'hot' Ghana May 10

2 hours ago

Join me in another dumsor vigil, I cant do it alone – Yvonne Nelson to Ghanaians Join me in another ‘dumsor’ vigil, I can’t do it alone – Yvonne Nelson to Ghanai...

2 hours ago

Ejisu by-election: Voting underway Ejisu by-election: Voting underway

2 hours ago

Upper East: Dry Dorongo Dam leaves farmers in despair Upper East: Dry Dorongo Dam leaves farmers in despair

2 hours ago

Local Govt Ministry to sanction MMDAs for failing to implement GARID projects Local Govt Ministry to sanction MMDAs for failing to implement GARID projects

2 hours ago

Grave diggers demand proper lighting system to save Tafo cemetery Grave diggers demand proper lighting system to save Tafo cemetery

2 hours ago

Ejisu by-election: 106,816 voters are expected to cast their ballots today Ejisu by-election: 106,816 voters are expected to cast their ballots today

2 hours ago

AR: Tragic highway accident claims 3 lives, one other person injured A/R: Tragic highway accident claims 3 lives, one other person injured

2 hours ago

No surgeries were cancelled at our facility due to Dumsor — Korle Bu Teaching Hospital ‘No surgeries were cancelled at our facility due to Dumsor’ — Korle Bu Teaching ...

2 hours ago

Glovo delivery site to cease operations in Ghana on May 10 Glovo delivery site to cease operations in Ghana on May 10

Just in....
body-container-line