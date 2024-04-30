Amenfi West NPP delegation visit family of late Hon. Agnes Sonful

30.04.2024 LISTEN

Hon. Ignatius Kwasi Afrifa, NPP Parliamentary Candidate for Wassa Amenfi West in the 2024 election, led a delegation of party faithfuls to visit the family of the late Hon. Agnes Sonful, former MP for Amenfi West on April 28th, 2024.

The visit was to express condolences and support to the family during their time of grief.

Hon. Afrifa and his delegation, which included Hon. Lord Nana Tandoh Amenfi West MCE, Obed Asamoah Party Chairman, Donovan Abiyaw Party Secretary, Madam Dorothy Women's Organizer, former Chairman Nana Boaky-Apokoh, and other party faithfuls met with the family of Hon. Agnes Sonful at their residence.

During the visit, Hon. Afrifa expressed his shock and sadness at the passing of Hon. Sonful. He acknowledged her significant contributions to the development of Amenfi West and her dedication to serving the people of the constituency.

Hon. Agnes Sonful was a teacher by profession. She entered Parliament in 2003 after winning a by-election following the resignation of the incumbent MP, Hon. Kofi Asante, of the National Democratic Congress (NDC). Hon. Sonful represented the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in Parliament and won the election with 63.9% (9,218) of the total valid votes. She is remembered for her remarkable contributions to the development of Amenfi West.

The condolence visit by Hon. Ignatius Kwasi Afrifa and the NPP delegation was a gesture of solidarity and support for the family of Hon. Agnes Sonful. It served as a reminder of her legacy of service and dedication to the people of Amenfi West.