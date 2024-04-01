Nine persons battle to replace John Kumah in Ejisu NPP seat

In a fierce battle for the vacant Ejisu Constituency seat, nine individuals, including three women from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Ashanti Region, have declared their intentions to contest the parliamentary primary election scheduled for April 13, 2024.

The seat became vacant following the untimely death of the incumbent, Dr John Ampontuah Kumah, who passed away at the age of 45 after a short illness.

This has prompted a surge in aspirants seeking to fill the void left by Dr Kumah.

Amongst the contenders is the former President of the Ghana Football Association, Kwesi Nyantakyi, who was spotted at the ruling party’s campaign launch in the Ashanti Region and expressed his intention in an interview with the media.

Abena Pokuaa Boaitey, popularly known as ‘Ejisu Bronii,’ is also staging her fifth comeback as a four-time contender.

Portia Acheampong Abronye, the wife of the NPP’s Bono Region Chairman, and Helena Mensah, the current Presiding Member of the Ejisu Municipal Assembly, have also announced their desire to contest for the NPP ticket.

Additionally, former Presiding Member of the Ejisu Municipal Assembly, Michael Owusu, and the current Constituency Chairman, Kofi Agyapong, are expected to battle it out, alongside 2nd Vice Chairman Kwabena Boateng, as they have all expressed interest in the race.

Dr Evans Duah, a lecturer at the Akenten Appiah Menkah University of Skills Training and Entrepreneurial Development, has also thrown his hat into the ring.

John Kumah’s wife yet to make any announcement if she will give it a trial.

However, whoever emerges as the NPP’s candidate on April 13 will likely face competition from three-time MP Kwabena Owusu Aduomi, who, according to a source, is planning to stage a comeback on a different ticket.

Aduomi, who took over from Akwasi Osei-Adjei in 2008, lost his fourth bid for reelection to the late Dr John Ampontuah Kumah in 2020.

In November 2023, Aduomi expressed his admiration for Alan Kwadwo Kyeremanten, the leader of the Movement For Change, during an MFC event at Ejisu, leading to speculation that he may have severed ties with the ruling party.

On the other hand, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has already put forward Jerryne Asante as their candidate for the Ejisu by-election.

However, there are doubts regarding whether the party will actually contest the election, as an insider revealed that they have received advice to withdraw and focus on preparing for the December general election.

It is worth noting that the NPP has held the Ejisu seat since 1996, making this by-election an important battleground for both parties.

