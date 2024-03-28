ASA Savings and Loans extends free health screening to Takoradi new market

ASA Savings and Loans Limited has expanded its health screening initiative to the Takoradi Market.

The exercise targeted traders, mostly clients of the ASA Savings and Loans Ltd with several other traders at the market benefiting.

The screening aimed to identify ailments such as malaria, typhoid, hepatitis, blood pressure, diabetes, stomach ulcers, and eye care needs.

The medical team deployed to conduct the screening observed issues related to personal hygiene among the beneficiaries and recorded many malaria cases.

The team lamented the reluctance among beneficiaries and the majority of the public to prioritise their health through frequent medical check-ups.

The medical team identified factors such as lack of exercise, poor diet, and stress as contributors to the deteriorating health of many individuals.

The team diagnosed the beneficiaries with various conditions and provided medical advice, urging them to undergo regular hospital check-ups.

Ms. Helina, one of the medical officers, emphasised the need for intensified education to change the public perception of healthcare.

She commended ASA Savings and Loans Limited for the initiative, describing it as timely and life-saving.

The Area Manager for ASA Savings and Loans Limited at Kwesimintim, Francis Gyabeng highlighted that reaching out to society and clients through such exercises remains a key agenda for the company to have a positive impact.

She added that the exercise was also aimed at promoting the general well-being of clients and the community members within its operational area.

Mr. Francis Gyabeng emphasised the importance of community care, stating, "ASA has been a part of this community for many years, and we cannot just conduct business; we must also prioritize the well-being of the people. As part of our vision, if the community thrives, so does the company."

A customer of ASA Savings and Loans who benefited from the screening, Joyce Vormawor expressed her gratitude to the company for the kind gesture.

"I am overwhelmed by what ASA Savings and Loans have done for us today. Although I missed previous exercises, I made it today, and I am grateful for the intervention. I sought help for my eye condition, and I am receiving the necessary care. I have been saving with them for over a decade, and their services are exceptional,” she said.

At the end of the exercise at Takoradi new market, approximately 252 participants benefited from the health screening, with both young and old taking advantage.

Other staff members from ASA Savings, particularly from the Anaji branch, actively participated to ensure the success of the event.