DirectAid, Bayt African Charity Held Quran memorization competition In Eastern Regional

DirectAid Society Ghana, a non-governmental organization in Kuwait with a branch in Ghana in collaboration with Bayt African Charity on Saturday, March 23, held its annual Quran memorization competition at the headoffice of Bayt African Charity in the Eastern Region.

The annual event was aimed at encouraging the memorization of the holy Quran as well as to encourage Muslims especially the youth to have much knowledge about the Holy Quran and to serve as a guide that will shape their lives on earth and hereafter.

The Quran memorization competition is also intended to encourage Arabic schools and students to develop an interest in learning and reading the Quran and to promote the teachings of the holy Prophet.

The director of Bayt African Charity Ghana, Sheikh Ismaila Zakaria used the opportunity to call on parents to ensure that they take Arabic education seriously. According to him, reciting the Holy Quran comes with many benefits which can shape the lifestyle of the child.

He revealed that the competition will motivate school children to take their Arabic lessons serious and also help them to be well-composed adding that the prizes attached to the competition are not the major objective of the competition but to motivate the children to learn the entire Quran.

The Human Resource Manager of the DirectAid Society Ghana, Mr. Suleiman Adam stated that the Quran memorization competition will take place in other regions including Central, Volta Greater Accra and others with the grand finale taking place at the headquarters of the DirectAid in Madina Accra.

He further revealed that winners from the various regions will participate in the grand finale at the headquarters in Madina and the first and second winners will represent Ghana in Kuwait and Qatar.

He said the competition has been going on for the past 36 years during the month of Ramadan adding that the motive behind the competition is to ensure that children of school-going age acquire knowledge of the Quran.

According to him, the winner will receive an amount of 1000 Ghana Cedis, while the second position will go home with 800 Ghana Cedis. All participants will receive an undisclosed amount of money.