Hon. Frank Aduse Poku champions safe water project and road infrastructure in Asunafo South

On Friday, May 17, 2024, the District Chief Executive (DCE) for Asunafo South, Honorable Frank Aduse Poku, took a significant step toward improving the lives of residents in Aboum, a community within the Asunafo South district.

Hon. Frank Aduse Poku, who is also the parliamentary candidate for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), ceremoniously initiated the construction of a $300,000 safe water project, underscoring his commitment to providing essential services to the people he serves.

During the sod-cutting ceremony, Hon. Aduse Poku explained the importance of prioritizing safe water for Aboum. He emphasized that when the Asunafo South district was established, it included several key towns, such as Kukoum, Nobekwaw, Kwapong, Sankore, and Aboum. Upon assuming office as the DCE, Hon. Aduse Poku vowed to ensure all these significant communities have access to clean water, recognizing it as an indispensable aspect of life.

Hon. Aduse Poku contrasted his approach with that of some elected representatives, highlighting the disparity between constituent needs and the actions of certain parliamentarians. He criticized figures like Hon. Eric Poku, who he claimed were investing in ventures such as hotels and filling stations while neglecting fundamental necessities like clean water for their constituencies. This critique underscores Hon. Aduse Poku's commitment to prioritizing the welfare of his constituents over personal or political gain.

Addressing other pressing concerns in Aboum, Hon. Aduse Poku highlighted the deplorable state of the roads linking Aboum to Sankore, labeling it a "deadly road" within the district. However, he brought hope to the residents by announcing that the road had been awarded to a contractor, with construction already underway. This development promises to significantly improve infrastructure, enhance mobility, and bolster economic activities, particularly for farmers in the community.

The initiatives spearheaded by Hon. Frank Aduse Poku epitomize a proactive and people-centric approach to governance. By prioritizing projects that directly impact the lives of constituents, such as the provision of safe water and the improvement of road infrastructure, Hon. Aduse Poku demonstrates a deep understanding of the challenges facing his district and a firm commitment to addressing them.

As the political landscape continues to evolve, leaders like Hon. Aduse Poku serve as beacons of hope, inspiring confidence in their ability to effect positive change and uplift the lives of those they represent. The safe water project and road infrastructure development in Aboum stand as tangible evidence of Hon. Aduse Poku's unwavering dedication to the well-being and prosperity of the people of Asunafo South.