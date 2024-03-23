What “Judgment Day” Is Ablakwa Talking About?

The abject lack of official accountability in the Sovereign Democratic Republic of Ghana actually began when the key operatives of the late Chairman Jeremiah “Jerry” John Rawlings-led junta of the Provisional National Defense Council (PNDC) started cannibalizing state-owned properties with impunity. This total lack of official accountability would continue with the Rawlings-founded National Democratic Congress (NDC) in Ghana’s Fourth Republic, having already been literally etched in stone and effectively become standard official practice by the PNDC, from December 31, 1981, to January 1992 or thereabouts.

So, it is not clear why Mr. Samuel Okudzeto-Ablakwa, the infamous Wood Supreme Court-defying scofflaw would so cavalierly presume that the recent clarion call for official accountability at all levels of government only pertains to cabinet and executive appointees of the presently ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), and not equally to the key operatives of the present Mahama-led opposition National Democratic Congress, including Mr. Ablakwa, who constituted the previous double-salary drawing and thoroughgoing corrupt Mahama regime (See “ ‘In this Sorry Republic, When You’re Connected to the President and Vice[,] You Can Get Away with Murder’ Ablakwa Jabs” 3/18/24).

You see, the National Democratic Congress’ Member of Parliament for North-Tongu Constituency, in the Volta Region, is not a very morally reflective man. So, perhaps Mr. Ablakwa can be forgiven for so scandalously and cavalierly presuming that the disciplinary or punitive laws of our beloved homeland only apply to the relatively far more progressive and visionary leadership of the New Patriotic Party, and not themselves, their cronies, associates and partners in crime among the vanguard ranks of the National Democratic Congress. For example, the former Deputy Minister of Education has yet to inform his audience why his fellow clansman and journalist-terrorizing Director of the previous Mahama Presidency, namely, Mr. Stanislav Xoese Dogbe, was never brought to justice for his savage mauling of Mr. Yahyah Kwamoah, the extant rookie radio news reporter with the state-owned Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC), in the wake of the avoidable death of Mr. Samuel Nuamah, the Ghanaian Times’ presidential press attaché in 2015.

As well, was the criminally unprofessional Mr. Dogbe ever disciplined by President John “European Airbus Payola” Dramani Mahama for printing and causing to be distributed the 2016 Independence Anniversary Celebration Brochure, in which the extant President of Kenya, Mr. Uhuru Kenyatta, was scandalously listed as the bona fide President of the Sovereign Democratic Republic of Ghana? I strongly suspect that this was Mr. Dogbe’s very public way of saying that the then-President Mahama was decidedly unqualified to hold the lofty and the globally significant post of substantive President of “Kwame Nkrumah’s Ghana,” as some fanatical Nkrumaists are wont to say. And now, talking of “murder,” we cannot even begin to talk about, let alone dispassionately discuss, the sort of deliberately orchestrated botching of the criminal investigation into the early morning coldly calculated brutal bedroom assassination of Mr. Joseph Boakye-Danquah Adu, at the time of his grisly and most horrific slaying, the New Patriotic Party’s Member of Parliament for Akyem-Abuakwa-North and cousin of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, at the time the country’s main opposition leader.

The Mahama palm-feeding Mr. Ablakwa would also do himself and the rest of his fellow Ghanaian citizens great emotional and psychological good by letting us in on why to-date, the Autopsy Report vis-à-vis the “mysterious” passing of a Sitting-President John Evans Atta-Mills, flagrantly and publicly celebrated by the latter’s right-hand man as a historically opportune event deftly orchestrated by an inscrutably sagacious Divine Providence who was, apparently, far more studiously invested in “enskinning” Ghana’s first postcolonial-born leader than ensuring the socioeconomic development of the country at large, has still not been officially investigated, nearly a dozen years after the fact or event.

It is also crystal clear that Mr. Ablakwa is only interested in scoring cheap political points at the expense of the general and the collective wellbeing of the Ghanaian people. Else, the former Atta-Mills-appointed Deputy Information Minister would also have vehemently called for the rigorous prosecution of his former boss in the treasonous case of the bribery sum of €5 million solicited by a then Vice-President Mahama at the criminal expense of Ghanaian taxpayers, in the forensically proven bribery solicitation matter of the purchasing of some three, or so, military aircraft from the three-nation-owned European Airbus Company.

In a politically responsible and a robustly functioning and emulative constitutional democracy like South Korea, for just one of the most obvious examples, Candidate-General John “Gnassingbe” Dramani Mahama would already be serving a long-term prison sentence with hard labor, and not be self-righteously and desperately fighting to be returned to power, even after this most thievish of postcolonial Ghanaian leaders, in the memorable and the authoritative words of the late President Rawlings, the universally acclaimed Founding-Father of the National Democratic Congress, and native of Bole-Bamboi, in the Akufo-Addo-created Savannah Region, had been twice seismically defeated by the Ghanaian electorate. Nothing could be more insulting to the commonsense and the intelligence of the Ghanaian people.

And by the way, have Mr. Ablakwa and his hoodlum pack of National Democratic Congress’ associates and cronies so soon forgotten the globally infamous cocaine or marijuana case involving that Ghanaian diplomat by the name of a Mr. Benneh, during the “revolutionary” watch and tenure of the late President Rawlings, in the Federal Republic of Germany? Now, let the stentorian and the rhetorically rambunctious Mr. Ablakwa look Ghanaians straight in the eye and tell us the fact of whether, indeed, Mr. Benneh was ever brought to justice or whether the widely alleged Rawlings’ courier had not gotten away with murder, in the words of Mr. Ablakwa.

You see, I have read quite a bit and studiously followed the Rev. Victor Kusi Boateng – aka Kwabena Adu Gyamfi – and the National Cathedral Story, to be certain, and find the latter to be absolutely not significantly different from the standard modus operandi of the Rawlings-Arkaah-led and the Rawlings-Mills-led regimes of the National Democratic Congress; and, subsequently, the Mills-Mahama-led and the Mahama/Amissah-Arthur-led ragtag tandem regimes of the National Democratic Congress. So, the Jato Boy had better tell us just what is really different or exceptionally anomalous here. Desist from biting more than you can chew, young man.

By Kwame Okoampa-Ahoofe, Jr., PhD

Professor Emeritus, Department of English

SUNY-Nassau Community College

Garden City, New York

March 20, 2024

E-mail: [email protected]