Could a Humongous 60-Percent of Ghanaian Voters Be this Retarded and Stupid?!

He is described as the Director of Elections and Information Communication Technology of Ghana’s main opposition political party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC). But for those of us avid students of Fourth Republican Ghanaian Political Culture, Dr. Edward Kofi Omane-Boamah is an unrepentant scofflaw who made himself irredeemably infamous, together with Mr. Samuel Okudzeto-Ablakwa, when these two extant Atta-Mills’ junior cabinet appointees rudely and criminally defied a Wood Supreme Court order to return landed and real-estate properties legitimately acquired by the late Mr. Jake Otanka Obetsebi-Lamptey, the former National Chairman of the presently ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), at the equally flagrant and downright criminal instigation of then-President John Evans Atta “Woyome” Mills. They would later release the aforesaid properties pretty much on their own time and their own terms.

In short, Messrs. Omane-Boamah and Okudzeto-Ablakwa are not your mainstream decent and law-abiding Ghanaian leaders and parliamentarians who ought to be representing anybody else in any constituency in the country besides themselves and, perhaps, the members of their own families. They have absolutely no sense of decency, moral credibility or societal respectability. Which is why when the Okwawu-’Bomeng native, from the political and the electoral stronghold of President Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, of the Eastern Region, smugly declares that his party has conducted research whose findings forecasts a 57.3-percent electoral victory for the Serial and the Dynastic Presidential Candidate of the National Democratic Congress, namely, Mr. John “Ford Expedition Payola” Dramani Mahama, the twice-defeated, one-term former President, such self-tickling bogus forecast must be taken with at least 10 tons of salt (See “2024 polls: Dr Omane Boamah predicts 57.3 percent victory for Mahama” Classfmonline.com/Modernghana.com 3/15/24).

Such forecast cannot be other than self-ticklish because it was internally conducted by party apparatchiks and clearly lacks the kind of independence and objectivity and professional integrity that is routinely associated with such research or opinion polling. Plus, the National Democratic Congress’ Director of Elections and Information Communication Technology does not provide any substantive details of such research to the media mainstream, except on Social Media which, as most of us veteran media pundits and professionally trained journalists are well aware of, is not the most ideal medium or forum for the kind of serious discussion that such research findings ordinarily attract.

But what we even wanted to highlight more than anything else is that Dr. Omane-Boamah was the Communications Minister in 2015, or thereabouts, when Mr. Samuel Nuamah, the Ghanaian Times press attaché to the Mahama Presidency, at 32 years old and in the prime of his career, was tragically killed in a road accident which, nearly every one of Mr. Nuamah’s media practitioner colleagues and eyewitnesses to this most unfortunate incident testified at the time could have been avoided, being that it was the poor and the routinely disdainful judgment call in matters regarding the work environment of the Mahama Jubilee House-attached journalists and reporters by the extant Presidential Communications Director, namely, Mr. Stanislav Xoese Dogbe, that directly resulted in the horrific death of Mr. Nuamah, and the serious injuring of at least a dozen other press-attaché passengers rudely offloaded from the officially assigned press bus into a rickety minivan operated by an inexperienced driver that was not even suitable for transporting foodstuffs to any of our local markets.

Indeed, it would be equally interesting to learn precisely what life-insurance benefits package had been put together by the National Democratic Congress’ leadership whose key operatives and cabinet appointees had been widely alleged to have embezzled at least $72 million (USD) belonging to retirees, pensioners and private entrepreneurs deposited at the Government-owned and managed Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT). What we want to highlight here even more than anything else, regards the unspeakably savage and at once barbaric mauling of the extant rookie Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC) Radio News Reporter by the name of Mr. Yahyah Kwamoah by Mr. Stanislav Dogbe, the Mahama Presidential Communications Director, in the presence of Dr. Omane-Boamah, at the 37th Military Hospital, with the latter doing absolutely nothing to stop such horrific act of heinous criminality.

Mr. Kwamoah was accused of attempting to eavesdrop on a conversation between Messrs. Omane-Boamah and Dogbe, in the wake of the widely alleged poor judgment call of Mr. Dogbe that ended in the death of Mr. Nuamah. Another seriously injured Ghanaian Times writer or reporter would die of his injuries several months later. As I vividly recall, Mr. Affail Monney, the victim’s boss at the GBC and at the time President of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), would literally go down on all fours before Mr. Julius Debrah, the politically obtuse Mahama go-fer, strategically shooed in Chief-of-Staff, for medical treatment fee and money for the replacement of the government-owned digital audio recorder allegedly smashed into smithereens by Mr. Dogbe, sarcastically described by the now-Speaker Alban SK Bagbin as the De-Facto President of the Mahama regime.

Ultimately, the real outcome of the December 2024 Presidential Election would be based on the relative performance records of the leadership of the ruling New Patriotic Party, on the one hand, and the “Past Mistakes-Correcting” Mahama-led National Democratic Congress, and not on any bogus and self-deluding Animal Farm-type of propaganda spiel spun by the cynical and the scofflaw likes of Messrs. Omane-Boamah, Okudzeto-Ablakwa, Samuel “Sammy” Gyamfi and, yes, Johnson “The Mosquito” Asiedu-Nketia and, of course, Fiifi “Tiafi” (The Shit-Mouthed) Kwetey and the rest of the ratpack of hoodlums at the Adabraka, Accra, Headquarters of the National Democratic Congress.

*Visit my blog at: KwameOkoampaAhoofeJr

By Kwame Okoampa-Ahoofe, Jr., PhD

Professor Emeritus, Department of English

SUNY-Nassau Community College

Garden City, New York

March 15, 2024

E-mail: [email protected]