African leaders are often perverse

19.03.2024 LISTEN

SkyNews on March 19th, 7:13 am GMT reported that 2000 Nepalese fight as mercenaries for Russia in its ongoing war with Russia. The Nepalese Foreign Minister asks for the return of his people and the dead Nepalese soldiers.

Russia exploits the poverty of the Nepalese to its advantage. They get beaten up by Russian soldiers and are sent as canon food before the Russians attacked mostly by drones. The former colonial masters of Africa, in Accra/Ghana Burma Camp, speak volumes, having used the same tactics. Wagner Group is another piece of evidence to the mind of Vladimir Putin on African soil and elsewhere. UN and other organizations investigate in Ukraine violations against human rights and the rules of war from both sides.

Pervers in its true meaning of the original term simply means "corrupt, confused, against normal accepted human values". While e.g. South Africa has taken Israel to court over the war in Gaza it stands by Russia without a public doubt in the Ukraine war. Other African countries either support Russia reminding the world that Russia was never a colonial master in Africa intentionally ignoring the voices of the nations freed from UdSSR oppression or stay mute with open hands to welcome Russian and Chinese funding into their private pockets. A true friend can stand criticism and still walk with you. Only a fake friend bribes you and dumps you when you are no longer of good use to him.

Of the 20.000 young slaves on Lake Volta, no democratic elected Ghanaian President has ever set them free, nor the "witches" in the 6 witch camps of Ghana and seriously stopped illegal mining in the country not to mention the use of Ghana as a Drug hub by strong men in society.

Professional football clubs wrongly defend the practice that transfer fees in the millions are viable and justified. They argue that the most popular sports can only be attractive to Millions of fans when a heavy price tag is put on exceptional players refusing to be compared to lesser popular sports with equally high performance but with no price tag on the head of a human being. In its core value to give a price for a human being should be a reminder of the deep dark past of Africa.

While this modern-day form of a slavery trade element is not seen as the truth of the matter African leaders praise their successful footballers abroad for the transfer price put on their heads as confirmation of success. They even do not raise questions and concerns or come up with an alternative to benefit the players, clubs, and fans as much as putting the crying voices of their ancestors who in chains died on the ships of the white slave masters or lost their blood on the cotton fields of Alabama or Georgia to much deserved rest.

Money is dead without value. The right values give money power. Money with dead values (wrong values) brings forth dead seeds and interests. To grow into living money for generations to live a good life perverse politicians are never the answer.