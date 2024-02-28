Modern Ghana logo
Hohoe: Registration for insecticide nets begins February 29

The Hohoe Health Directorate will begin a registration exercise for Long-Lasting Insecticide Nets (LLIN) in the Municipality from Thursday, February 29 to Monday, March 4, 2024.

The registration is for all residents in the municipality, and they are required to submit any of their national identity cards for registration.

Mr William Ameke, a Health Promotion Officer at the Directorate, during a Risk Communication Sub-Committee meeting, disclosed that the distribution of the LLIN would be from April 11 to 15, 2024.

He noted that the sensitisation was ongoing at health facilities and communities in the municipality and community health nurses and volunteers had been trained on the exercise.

Mr Philip Darko, the Hohoe Municipal Health Information Officer and Malaria Focal Person, said the exercise was important so stakeholders must support the Directorate to ensure success.

He said malaria cases recorded in the area in 2023 stood at 10,630 as compared to 10,158 in 2022, while that recorded among children under five were 2,104 in 2023 as against 1,930 in 2022.

Mr Darko noted that pregnant women who tested positive to malaria were 617 in 2023 and 134 in 2022.

The disease is also among the top 10 cases of infection in the municipality.

Madam Judith Geraldo, a Health Promotion Officer, admonished the public to desist from using treated nets for gardening and fencing.

She noted that torn nets could be sewn, and people must wash them with bar soaps.

GNA

