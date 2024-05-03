ModernGhana logo
Afenyo-Markin commissions Hepatitis B Testing and Treatment Office in Effutu

Afenyo-Markin commissions Hepatitis B Testing and Treatment Office in Effutu
Member of Parliament for the Effutu constituency, Alexander Afenyo Markin, has inaugurated an ultra-modern office within the Effutu enclave dedicated to the testing and treatment of Hepatitis B.

With an investment exceeding two million Ghana cedis in vaccines and logistics, the MP aims to combat the disease effectively.

During the opening ceremony of the office complex, Afenyo Markin emphasized the importance of proactive measures against the Hepatitis B virus, citing the over nine hundred individuals already receiving treatment. The establishment of a stationary office within the community aims to facilitate easier access to testing for community members.

"As a leader, it's imperative to prioritize the health of our people, especially the youth, who are vital to our economy," Afenyo Markin remarked. "Hepatitis B poses a significant threat, and we must address it with urgency. I urge everyone, particularly the youth, to undergo testing."

While acknowledging herbal treatment, the MP cautioned against its use for Hepatitis B, citing difficulties in monitoring dosage and treatment outcomes. He advocated for positive lifestyle choices, including exercise and proper nutrition, as supplementary measures in combating the virus.

Dr. Prah George Kwame, Medical Director of the Trauma and Specialists Hospital, echoed the urgency in fighting Hepatitis B, urging constituents to undergo testing. He emphasized the importance of knowing one's status to facilitate early treatment.

Israel Adorbley, founder of Mumbies Foundation Ghana, commended Afenyo Markin's commitment to the cause, pledging continued support in the fight against Hepatitis B. With the newly established office, Adorbley anticipates enhanced testing and treatment accessibility, easing the burden on local hospitals.

The initiative underscores a collaborative effort to combat Hepatitis B, safeguarding the health and well-being of Effutu constituents.

