AG has 'killed' Cecilia Dapaah matter; 'abrupt end' fits clearing-agent pattern—CDD

The sudden end to the Cecilia Abena Dapaah probe fits the pattern of clearing alleged corrupt officials of the Akufo-Addo government, the Centre for Democratic Development (CDD Ghana) has said.

The Attorney General recently advised the Economic and Organized Crime Organisation (EOCO) against probing the former Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources for money laundering, insisting it was baseless and unnecessary.

In its advice, the AG acknowledged that while EOCO retains the authority to initiate its own investigation, that was "not necessary," citing the lack of substantive grounds.

"In the absence of the identification of any criminality, associated with the properties retrieved from the suspects, the OSP's referral to EOCO for investigations to be conducted into money laundering is without basis", the Attorney General's office advised.

In a statement released on Friday, May 3, 2024, CDD-Ghana noted, “The abrupt and inconclusive manner this matter has been ended fits a pattern in terms of the Nana Akufo-Addo administration’s general attitude and response to scandals and allegations or reported incidents of criminal conduct, corruption or other financial malfeasance involving people closely associated with the government or ruling party.”

"The upshot of the AG’s advice is that the Cecilia Dapaah matter is over. Case closed. Once again, a high-profile case of suspected or alleged criminal conduct implicating a politically influential person has been terminated abruptly without proper credible resolution or closure", the think tank said.

CDD Ghana pointed out: "It is not clear in what way the forced termination of further investigation into this matter by the AG serves either the public interest or helps the reputation of the target of the investigation.”

"The action of EOCO in requesting directions from the AG without first acting on the referral from the OSP to initiate its own investigation of the matter seems oddly contrived," it mentioned.

It said: "Having been provided with a docket containing various exhibits, statements by twenty or so individuals, as well as the bare fact of the quantum of the monies found in the properties associated with Mrs. Dapaah and her spouse, one would have expected EOCO to proceed with its own investigations instead of seeking the AG’s legal advice on prosecution at that early pre-investigative stage.”

