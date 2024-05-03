ModernGhana logo
Effutu: 'Stop eating at night and take care of your health' — Afenyo Markin advise constituents

By Raymond Kwofie
The people of Effutu Constituency have been urged to change their habits of eating at night and exercise regularly to stay healthy.

The Member of Parliament, Alexander Kwamena Afenyo Markin gave the advice at the unveiling of an office for Mumbies Foundation, for the screening and treatment of Hepatitis B related issues in Winneba.

Attributing a lot of the diseases to improper eating habits, he thus advise constituents to listen to doctors' advice to stay healthy.

According to Afenyo-Markin who doubles as Majority Leader of Parliament, he was moved to support the Mumbies Foundation with Ghc1million when he heard about the deaths of some people he knew of Hepatitis B.

He asked affected persons not to see the disease as a disgrace but seek treatment to regain their health.

He appealed to constituents not to politicize the initiative especially members of the opposition NDC as the initiative benefits all.

The Chief Executive Officer for Mumbies Foundation Ghana, Mr Israel Adorble, described the financial support by the MP as a game changer.

He said Afenyo-Markin provision of office accommodation at Nsuekyir to serve rural areas underscored his dedication to ensuring equitable access to health care for all in the Effutu Municipality.

He called on the residents to reflect on the impact of the MP's contribution to health care and renew their commitment to support his vision.

He proposed May 27, which is Afenyo Markin's birthday as an annual event to champion Hepatitis B awareness in Effutu in honour of the hardworking lawmaker.

According to Mr Adorble, the day will be for reflection, education and advocacy, where stakeholders will come together to raise awareness, promote testing and vaccination and support those affected by Hepatitis B.

He was hopeful they could turn the vision into a reality, and create an impact in the fight against the disease and a future free from Hepatitis B.

