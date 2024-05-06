ModernGhana logo
Election 2024: NPP done so much and deserves victory — Akufo-Addo

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) led by Vice president Mahamudu Bawumia as flagbearer, deserves to win the 7 December 2024 general elections because the party has achieved a lot in the past seven years, Preaident Nana Akufo-Addo has said.

"The party has undertaken huge development projects across the country, and deserves to be maintained", Mr Akufo-Addo said at a grand durbar of the chiefs and people of Effutu (Winneba) in the Central Region to climax the annual Aboakyer Festival on Saturday, 4 May 2024.

The president urged Ghanaians to be peaceful throughout the elections.

"The world awaits the outcome and events leading to, during and after the December 7 polls, as a result, all must show political maturity and carry out routine works in peace to prove to the world that Ghana is a peaceful country,” he said.

President Akufo-Addo leaves office on 7 January 2025. On countless occasions, he had expressed confidence that he would hand over to his vice president, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and not former President John Mahama, who is the flagbearer of the main opposition National Democratic Congress.

