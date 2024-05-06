ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
06.05.2024 NPP

Bawumia to tour Bono and Ahafo regions

Bawumia to tour Bono and Ahafo regions
06.05.2024 LISTEN

The flagbearer of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, is set to continue his campaign tour on Wednesday, May 8, 2024, visiting the Ahafo, Bono, and Bono East Regions.

Previously, Dr Bawumia visited Eastern, Western, and Western North regions delivering hopeful messages to the citizens of Ghana and seeking their support in the upcoming December 2024 general elections.

A statement released on May 5, and signed by Dennis Miracles Aboagye, the Director of Communications for the Bawumia Campaign Team, highlighted that Dr. Bawumia will share his vision for the mining sector.

“As part of his campaign tour to the Ahafo, Bono and the Bono East Regions, Dr Bawumia will be providing a deeper insight into his vision for the mining sector at a Transformational Dialogue organized by the University of Energy and Natural Resources on Wednesday 8th May 2024.

“On Thursday 9th May 2024, he will be addressing the Heads of Anti-Corruption Agencies in Commonwealth Africa on the interlinkages of digitalization & corruption in Governance.”

The Bawumia Campaign Team urged Ghanaians to continue supporting Dr Bawumia as he reveals “Bold Solutions for the next chapter of Ghana's development.”

The team affirmed that Dr. Bawumia remains dedicated to fulfilling his promises when he assumes the presidency.

—citinewsroom

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Recently dismissed Weija-Gbawe MCE dead Recently dismissed Weija-Gbawe MCE dead

1 hour ago

AR: Well engage people to catch stray cattle to protect trees – Simon Osei-Mensah A/R: We’ll engage people to catch stray cattle to protect trees – Simon Osei-Men...

1 hour ago

Kumasi traders threaten to campaign against NPP over abandoned markets Kumasi traders threaten to campaign against NPP over abandoned markets

1 hour ago

Bawumia to tour Bono and Ahafo regions Bawumia to tour Bono and Ahafo regions

1 hour ago

Fire destroy structures at Saban Park in Chorkor Fire destroy structures at Saban Park in Chorkor

2 hours ago

Chadian soldiers get ready to vote in an outdoor polling station in N'Djamena. By Joris Bolomey AFP Military-ruled Chad votes for president in bloody transition

11 hours ago

Election 2024: NPP done so much and deserves victory — Akufo-Addo Election 2024: NPP done so much and deserves victory — Akufo-Addo

11 hours ago

AG has 'killed' Cecilia Dapaah matter; 'abrupt end' fits clearing-agent pattern—CDD AG has 'killed' Cecilia Dapaah matter; 'abrupt end' fits clearing-agent pattern—...

11 hours ago

Former Weija-Gbawe MCE Patrick Kumor dies Former Weija-Gbawe MCE Patrick Kumor dies

11 hours ago

French banks exit from Africa will create opportunities for local banks — Fitch Solution French banks exit from Africa will create opportunities for local banks — Fitch ...

Just in....
body-container-line