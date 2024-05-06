Bawumia to tour Bono and Ahafo regions

06.05.2024 LISTEN

The flagbearer of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, is set to continue his campaign tour on Wednesday, May 8, 2024, visiting the Ahafo, Bono, and Bono East Regions.

Previously, Dr Bawumia visited Eastern, Western, and Western North regions delivering hopeful messages to the citizens of Ghana and seeking their support in the upcoming December 2024 general elections.

A statement released on May 5, and signed by Dennis Miracles Aboagye, the Director of Communications for the Bawumia Campaign Team, highlighted that Dr. Bawumia will share his vision for the mining sector.

“As part of his campaign tour to the Ahafo, Bono and the Bono East Regions, Dr Bawumia will be providing a deeper insight into his vision for the mining sector at a Transformational Dialogue organized by the University of Energy and Natural Resources on Wednesday 8th May 2024.

“On Thursday 9th May 2024, he will be addressing the Heads of Anti-Corruption Agencies in Commonwealth Africa on the interlinkages of digitalization & corruption in Governance.”

The Bawumia Campaign Team urged Ghanaians to continue supporting Dr Bawumia as he reveals “Bold Solutions for the next chapter of Ghana's development.”

The team affirmed that Dr. Bawumia remains dedicated to fulfilling his promises when he assumes the presidency.

—citinewsroom