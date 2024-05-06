A/R: We’ll engage people to catch stray cattle to protect trees – Simon Osei-Mensah

Ashanti Regional Security Council has raised vowed to clamp down on stray cattle marauding through the region and imperiling its greenery.

This forms part of effort to safeguard urban beauty from a burgeoning threat.

The announcement comes amid mounting concerns over the havoc caused by these wandering animals, particularly their destructive tendencies towards newly planted trees.

From bustling streets to serene neighbourhoods, the sight of these cattle roaming unchecked has become distressingly common, leaving a trail of devastation in their wake.

The Ashanti Regional Minister Simon Osei-Mensah, who heads the Security Council, lamented the setback to efforts aimed at rejuvenating urban landscapes.

“We have tried to regreen Kumasi to bring back the garden city that we all knew, unfortunately, we are disturbed by cattle,” he ruefully indicated, underscoring the extent of the damage inflicted on trees planted merely a year ago.

In response to the crisis, the Minister outlined a robust strategy designed to confront the issue head-on. “This time we are going to take stringent action against the owners of the cattle.

“We’re going to engage people who are good at catching stray cattle, we will pay them within that period, and they will ensure that the trees are not destroyed by cattle,” the Minister stated.