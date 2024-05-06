ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Former Weija-Gbawe MCE Patrick Kumor dies

Headlines Former Weija-Gbawe MCE Patrick Kumor dies
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

The former Municipal Chief Executive of Weija-Gbawe, Patrick Kumor, has reportedly passed away.

His death followed a brief illness.
He was among the 25 MCEs whose appointments were recently rescinded by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Mr. Michael Danquah succeeded Mr. Kumor in his position.

During his tenure, Mr. Kumor initiated numerous projects within the Municipality.

In December 2022, Mr Kumor was awarded the UCIA 2022 Dynamic Achievers Award for Excellence in Leadership.

The award was presented to Hon. Kumor (MCE) at the British Council Hall by the Global Executive College (GEC).

—citinewsroom

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Election 2024: NPP done so much and deserves victory — Akufo-Addo Election 2024: NPP done so much and deserves victory — Akufo-Addo

2 hours ago

AG has 'killed' Cecilia Dapaah matter; 'abrupt end' fits clearing-agent pattern—CDD AG has 'killed' Cecilia Dapaah matter; 'abrupt end' fits clearing-agent pattern—...

2 hours ago

Former Weija-Gbawe MCE Patrick Kumor dies Former Weija-Gbawe MCE Patrick Kumor dies

2 hours ago

Ghanaian Musician Itztiffanys sister jailed in US Ghanaian Musician Itztiffany’s sister jailed in US

2 hours ago

Cecilia Dapaah scandal: Withdraw letter to EOCO – Martin Kpebu to AG Cecilia Dapaah scandal: Withdraw letter to EOCO – Martin Kpebu to AG

2 hours ago

IMF calls for tariff adjustment to enhance Ghana's energy sector cost recovery IMF calls for tariff adjustment to enhance Ghana's energy sector cost recovery  

2 hours ago

SML-GRA Contract: Insufficient evidence to prosecute government officials — Afenyo-Markin SML-GRA Contract: Insufficient evidence to prosecute government officials — Afen...

2 hours ago

Ketu North: NDC holds Victory Health Walk ahead of election 2024 Ketu North: NDC holds ‘Victory Health Walk’ ahead of election 2024

2 hours ago

Tema Port truck drivers to embark on sit-down strike on May 6 Tema Port truck drivers to embark on sit-down strike on May 6

3 hours ago

Walewale NPP: Constituency Chairman endorsement of Tiah Mahama as PC prejudicial, baseless — Area Coordinators Walewale NPP: Constituency Chairman endorsement of Tiah Mahama as PC prejudicial...

Just in....
body-container-line