Man allegedly kills girlfriend, dumps body at airport garage

A man accused of brutally murdering his girlfriend in Massachusetts last October appeared before the Milimani Law Court in Nairobi today, a Nairobi News reports.

Kevin Adam Kinyanjui Kang'ethe, also known as Kevin A. Kang'ethe, is currently awaiting extradition proceedings after being held in custody for 30 days at Muthaiga Police Station.

According to the report, Kang'ethe, accused of killing 31-year-old Margaret Mbitu on October 30, 2023, was brought before Senior Principal Magistrate Zainabu Abdul.

The court remanded him to Muthaiga Police Station, allowing time for the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) to prepare the extradition process.

Magistrate Abdul emphasized the gravity of the offense Kang'ethe is facing and the need for a thorough investigation before determining his fate.

"The DPP's application for a 30-day determination has merit and is hereby granted," she stated as quoted by Nairobi News.

The DPP, in requesting detention, revealed Kang'ethe is being investigated for first-degree murder under Massachusetts general law in the United States.

Reports indicate Kang'ethe is accused of repeatedly stabbing Margaret Mbitu in the face and neck on October 31st, 2023 before fleeing to the US. Her body was allegedly locked in a vehicle parked at Boston Logan International Airport.

Kang'ethe was apprehended on January 30th, 2024 in Parklands, Nairobi County and taken to Gigiri Police Station.

The prosecution sought the 30 day detention to allow the DPP to finalize the extradition process.

The Chelsea District Court in the US had issued an arrest warrant for Kang'ethe following an application charging him with murder.

Kenyan authorities received a diplomatic note from the US Embassy in Nairobi requesting Kang'ethe's arrest and extradition.

Inspector Patrick Wachira from the DCI detailed both the suspect and deceased were Massachusetts residents in a relationship. Mbitu's family reported her missing on October 30th after she failed to return home.

Investigations revealed Kang'ethe violently attacked and stabbed Mbitu before hiding her body in a vehicle. He later disposed of her phone, drove to the airport and abandoned the vehicle in the parking garage.

Upon finding Mbitu's body on November 1st, Kang'ethe had already fled to Kenya where he remained in hiding using multiple phone numbers.

Inspector Wachira argued Kang'ethe posed a flight risk and urged for the 30-day detention citing security concerns if released due to public reaction to the heinous crime.