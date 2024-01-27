GAMLS awards outstanding medical laboratory students at UCC 56th graduation ceremony

The Ghana Association of Medical Laboratory Scientists (GAMLS) has instituted its maiden awards scheme to reward outstanding students at the Medical Laboratory Department of University of Cape Coast (UCC).

The maiden awards was implemented at the UCC's 56th graduation ceremony held on Thursday, January 25, 2024 at the University campus.

Dr. Nelson Ekow Kumah, the Central Region Chairman of the GAMLS revealed to journalists that, the award was instituted to honour some of their cherished senior members who have contributed immensely to the growth of the association.

According to him, at the regional level, they decided to award MLS. Charles Ampiah and also named the Best Microbiology Student award after him. "Again, the Best Haematology Student award was named after Dr. Mrs. Comfort Nyameba Opoku who is also a retiree. We also have Best Chemical Pathology Student being named after MLS Edward Nii Laryea Odamtten who was the immediate past Central Regional Laboratory Scientist", he hinted.

He noted that Best Histopathology Student was named after MLS Fred Dzomeku a retiree of Accra. Best graduating Student in Health Law and Ethics has been instituted in the name of "one of our revered Professors, Prof. Samuel Essien- Baidoo", Dr. Nelson explained.

Joel Karikari won the Best Microbiology and Histopathology awards while Gabriel Kotan was adjudged the overall Best Student of the College of Health and Allied Sciences of UCC with a CGPA of 3.93. He won the Chemical Pathology Award, Haematology Award including other several awards.

"The leadership of the association congratulates all awardees and very grateful to UCC, the Dean of Allied Health and also Prof. Ephraim, Head Of Department for the Medical Laboratory Sciences. Grateful to the leadership of the Association; the National Executive Officers, the National Executive Council, our President Dr. Abu Abudu Rahmani for instituting and sponsoring the awards", Dr. Nelson stated.

One of the awards was posthumously named after Mr. Edward Nii Laryea Odamteng (late). The wife of the deceased Mrs. Elizabeth Odamtten who spoke to the media said "I thank you all very much for all that you've done for him. Even though not alive, you've still recommended that he should be named after an award. This is a testament that good works pays and we're highly grateful to the GAMLS for the honour done him."

She however noted that those doing well within medical laboratory practice should be rewarded by the association while alive.

Dr. Comfort Nyameba Opoku who now works for the African Centre for Disease Control and also has an award in her name also spoke to journalists expressing her amazement at the honour done her especially when she left the teaching profession long ago.

"I'm overwhelmed and surprised that for the past 10 years I've left the teaching service at UCC and to be called upon that an award has been insttuited in my name... I know is the Lord's doing. The Lord ordained that, that's why it came at a time I least expected it," an overjoyed Dr. Comfort Poku narrated.

She expressed her happiness and extended her warmest regards to the Almighty God, the GAMLS, both at the national and Central Regional level, UCC, the Laboratory School for instituting the Best Haematology Student Award in her name.

The former Head Of Laboratory at Cape Coast Teaching Hospital (CCTH) and the Regional Laboratory Head, MLS Charles Ampiah, now a retiree was also awarded for his immense contributions towards laboratory practice.

Speaking to journalists after the awards, MLS. Ampiah expressed his happiness for the recognition by the Association. "while I'm alive and not wait for me to die before they honour me. I'm so grateful for the honour bestowed on me and I appreciate whatever they've done for me", he stated.

With over 31 years of laboratory work, the former Regional Head of the Laboratory recounted that he is very grateful for the impact made over the years especially those he was able to develop to take up positions within the laboratory. "That alone gives me joy and grateful to God," he emphasized.

Mr. Ampiah however expressed concern that brain drain is now affecting the Medical Laboratory Scientists and he would encourage the government to improve their conditions of services as done to other workers in the health services.