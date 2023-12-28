Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

MAPEWFAC enrols vulnerable persons onto NHIS

By Samuel Akapule, Tongo II Contributor
Health Some of the beneficiaries enrolled into the NHIS
3 HOURS AGO LISTEN
Some of the beneficiaries enrolled into the NHIS

The Maltaaba Peasant Women Farmers’ Cooperative (MAPEWFAC) in the Upper East Region, has facilitated the enrolment of 100 vulnerable persons in the Talensi District onto the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).

The beneficiaries who were comprised of widows, single mothers, orphans, Persons With Disabilities (PWDs) and their children before the intervention had not been registered under the scheme or renewed their NHIS cards all because of financial constraints.

The exercise was jointly facelifted by the Department of Social Welfare and Community Department in the Talensi District on Tuesday.

MAPEWFAC is operating with sixteen women groups in the Talensi and Nabdam District of the Upper East Region in the area of Sustainable Agriculture and Climate Change, Commodity Value Chain, Entrepreneurship Education and Training, Women Bill of rights, Streetism and Reintegration among others.

Speaking at the ceremonies at Winkongo in the Talensi District of the Upper East Region, the Director of MAPEWFAC, Lydia Myella, explained that most of the widows her outfit was working with could not afford the payment of the premium of the NHIS and the renewals of their cards.

She expressed the hope that the payment of the NHIS premium by her outfit covering widows under the indigent scheme would help promote their health status and promised to cover more vulnerable in the catchment areas of the NGO.

One of the beneficiaries, Atia Talata, who explained how she has been battling to cater for the health needs of herself and her children expressed hope that the intervention would help address such challenges.

The Assembly Man for the Winkongo electoral area, Mr Edward Adoa, stated that most often some of the vulnerable persons who could not enrol with the Scheme often approach him for support to help seek medical care.

The District Director of the NHIS, Mr Awudu Mohammed, thanked the NGO for the gesture and appealed to other NGOs and philanthropists to join the crusade in supporting the vulnerable in the enrolment and renewals of the vulnerable onto the scheme.

Top Stories

2 hours ago

ASEC NDC Youth demand investigation into conduct of Hawa Koomson during District Assembly Elections ASEC NDC Youth demand investigation into conduct of Hawa Koomson during District...

3 hours ago

NPP race: Amewu goes unopposed NPP race: Amewu goes unopposed  

3 hours ago

Two Jubilee House national security operatives, two police officers, soldier, businessman, another granted bail in robbery case Two Jubilee House national security operatives, two police officers, soldier, bu...

4 hours ago

Bawku: Security beefed up for 2023 Samanpiid Festival Bawku: Security beefed up for 2023 Samanpiid Festival

4 hours ago

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Member of Parliament for North Tongu Galamsey fight unsuccessful because illegal miners have become politicians — Abl...

4 hours ago

2024 elections: Poll shows high rates of voter apathy in Ashanti region, other NPP strongholds 2024 elections: Poll shows high rates of voter apathy in Ashanti region, other N...

4 hours ago

It took nine days for the blaze in Conakry to be fully extinguished after a blast rocked the state oil company's main depot. By STRINGER AFP Guinea's economy struggles after fuel depot fire

4 hours ago

Call Hawa Koomson to order or we'll take the law into our hands – NDC youth Call Hawa Koomson to order or we'll take the law into our hands – NDC youth

4 hours ago

Late Apostle Dr. Michael Kwabena Ntumy Final funeral rites for late Apostle Dr. Ntumy set for February 17

4 hours ago

Sing-a-thon: Afua Asantewaas attempt should tell the leaders to support the youth — NDC youth wing Sing-a-thon: Afua Asantewaa’s attempt should tell the leaders to support the you...

Just in....
body-container-line