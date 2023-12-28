MAPEWFAC enrols vulnerable persons onto NHIS

The Maltaaba Peasant Women Farmers’ Cooperative (MAPEWFAC) in the Upper East Region, has facilitated the enrolment of 100 vulnerable persons in the Talensi District onto the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).

The beneficiaries who were comprised of widows, single mothers, orphans, Persons With Disabilities (PWDs) and their children before the intervention had not been registered under the scheme or renewed their NHIS cards all because of financial constraints.

The exercise was jointly facelifted by the Department of Social Welfare and Community Department in the Talensi District on Tuesday.

MAPEWFAC is operating with sixteen women groups in the Talensi and Nabdam District of the Upper East Region in the area of Sustainable Agriculture and Climate Change, Commodity Value Chain, Entrepreneurship Education and Training, Women Bill of rights, Streetism and Reintegration among others.

Speaking at the ceremonies at Winkongo in the Talensi District of the Upper East Region, the Director of MAPEWFAC, Lydia Myella, explained that most of the widows her outfit was working with could not afford the payment of the premium of the NHIS and the renewals of their cards.

She expressed the hope that the payment of the NHIS premium by her outfit covering widows under the indigent scheme would help promote their health status and promised to cover more vulnerable in the catchment areas of the NGO.

One of the beneficiaries, Atia Talata, who explained how she has been battling to cater for the health needs of herself and her children expressed hope that the intervention would help address such challenges.

The Assembly Man for the Winkongo electoral area, Mr Edward Adoa, stated that most often some of the vulnerable persons who could not enrol with the Scheme often approach him for support to help seek medical care.

The District Director of the NHIS, Mr Awudu Mohammed, thanked the NGO for the gesture and appealed to other NGOs and philanthropists to join the crusade in supporting the vulnerable in the enrolment and renewals of the vulnerable onto the scheme.