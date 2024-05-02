ModernGhana logo
02.05.2024

Abesim murder case adjourned to May 27 over absence of a juror

An Accra High Court has adjourned to May 27 the case of Richard Appiah, a footballer accused of killing two minors and putting their remains in a refrigerator at Abesim.

Appiah's case was adjourned because of the absence of a juror.

When the matter was called, six members of the jury were present instead of seven.

The court was informed that the absentee juror had written to the Registry of the Court, but the court said it was not aware of any letter.

It therefore adjourned the matter so it could conclude on the case completion plan.

Appiah, who is also a draughtsman, has pleaded not guilty to two counts of murder before a seven-member jury.

He is being held for allegedly killing two minors, Loius Agyemang, his stepbrother, and Stephen Sarpong, in Abesim, Bono Region, in 2021.

The Court, presided over by Justice Ruby Aryeetey, has remanded Appiah into lawful custody.

Nana Ama Adinkra, a Senior State Attorney represented the state while Appiah is being represented by Faustinus Yirilabuo.

GNA

