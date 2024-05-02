Ejisu by-election: My intention was never to bribe or influence the electoral officers – Kwadado MP insists

Kwadaso MP, Kingsley Nyarko

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Kwadaso, Kingsley Nyarko has issued a statement to explain why he offered an envelope to electoral officiers during the Ejisu by-election.

During the election on Tuesday, April 30, the MP was captured on camera taking a white envelope believed to contain money from his pocked before leaving it on a table for the electoral officers.

After the video went viral, the EC subsequently withdrew the two officers from the field and conducted an investigation into the matter.

The investigation revealed that the envelop contained money given to the electoral officers as lunch money.

In a press release today, Kwadaso MP Kingsley Nyarko has confirmed that the envelope contained money.

According to him, it was to buy lunch for the electoral officers whose lunch had delayed.

Alleged Bribery of Electoral Commission Officers during the By-election at Ejisu

It has come to my attention that there is a video in circulation in which I was seen picking a white envelope from my back pocket and dropping it on a table in front of two electoral commission officers.

I would like to state that, on the 30th of April, 2024, when the Ejisu by-election was being held, I was selected by my political party - the New Patriotic Party to supervise five polling stations in Fumesua.

During my numerous rounds, and upon reaching the Pentecost church polling station, I interacted with the officers to find out if the election process at the polling station was coming up well and the numbers that had registered at that time.

The officers indicated that the process was smooth but at that time their food had not been delivered. I then asked them if they would be okay if I offered them lunch. They accepted it and I put an envelope on the table in the full glare of all.

I then left, granted an interview with Adom TV and continued to the other polling stations.

I must state unequivocally, and in all honesty that, the gesture shown by me to the electoral officers was with good intent, and not to bribe nor influence them to act contrary to their conscience, conviction and character.

The electoral commission, over the years, has built an image of credibility, integrity, honesty and discipline, and I will not do anything untoward to erode such virtues.

I have endeavoured, over the years, to build an image of integrity, credibility, honesty, kindness and discipline and I will not do anything deliberately to diminish it. In fact, those who know me will attest to that.

Although I acted in good faith, it seems my good intention and action have been misconstrued to mean I have bribed or influenced the electoral officers. That was not the case. I did not bribe anybody.

As unfortunate as the incident is, I would like to apologise to the commission and the citizenry and assure all and sundry that such an act will never happen again.

I will also gladly submit myself to any process to establish the truth of what transpired at the polling station on that day.

Thank you.

Kingsley Nyarko, MP, Kwadaso