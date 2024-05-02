Daud Herbal Hospital screen residents at Ejisu-Krapa

The Chief Executive Officer of Daud Herbal Hospital at Krapa, Metro-Junction, Dr Amedu Kabora Daud has organized free screening for hundreds of residents at Krapa in the Ejisu municipality of the Ashanti Region.

The beneficiaries of the screening including the youth and the elderly were screened for hypertension, sugar level, diabetes, blood pressure and other health disorders.

Those diagnosed with various conditions were counselled and referred to experts for further medical care.

Held on Wednesday May 1, 2024, the event was part of activities to mark exactly one year the hospital was opened in the Ashanti Region.

Speaking to this reporter, the renowned Dr Daud revealed that, the hospital has been in existence in Ghana for the last thirteen years providing quality health care but had no branch in Kumasi.

He added that a branch was opened in the Ashanti Regional Capital, Kumasi to provide access to quality and affordable health care for residents.

He added that, while the screening exercise was part of the hospital's corporate social responsibility, it also aimed at making a difference in the lives of the less privileged in the community by affording them a platform to access basic healthcare needs.

As part of the anniversary, the hospital shared gifts to all individuals who showed up for the screening exercise.

Dr Daud however underscored the need for regular checkups and called on the public to prioritize their health care for a long life.

Some of the beneficiaries at the exercise expressed their gratitude to Dr Daud for the kind gesture.

They noted that the screening exercise had been an eye opener, adding that, some hiding illnesses in their bodies were detected by the doctors

They added that the screening doctors gave them professional advice and referred them to the appropriate quarters for further medical care.