Akufo-Addo ordering chiefs to rise for his handshake culturally abhorrent, must not be tolerated — Nana Kwame Edu VI

The Tufohen of Oguaa Traditional Area, Nana Kwame Edu VI, has criticised H. E. President Akufo-Addo for ordering some chiefs to stand up and receive his handshake at public functions, describing the President's actions as culturally reprehensible and abhorrent.

In a telephone conversation with DC Kwame Kwakye of GBC Radio Central, Wednesday, 1st May, 2024 on a recent video that has gone viral on social media showing the President ordering traditional leaders at an event to rise up for his handshake, the Oguaa Tufohen posited that, "It ought not to happen. It's against our protocols."

About the Chieftaincy hierarchy, the Oguaa Tufohen noted that "We have the Paramount Chiefs, the Divisional Chiefs, Sub Chiefs and the Odikro, as well as the Honourary Chiefs. Nobody in Ghana is above a Paramount Chief," emphasising that "it's not in any protocol for a Paramount Chief sitting in state to rise up for anyone."

He underscored that if any Paramount Chief decides to rise for a President or former President to greet, "It's that person's prerogative. Our protocols say that if a Chief sits, he doesn't rise again until the whole programme is over."

He revealed that most Paramount Chiefs attend public functions with their own seats and "once they sit, they are not required to rise for any reason."

"It's part of our protocols as traditional rulers, so for the President to signal to chiefs to rise is an affront to our tradition and culture. Somebody should tell him. An elderly should not do this. What type of disrespect is this?" an obviously angry Nana Edu VI quizzed.

"The President went through a hell of time to achieve his dream of becoming a president and he ought to know that he's the chief servant of the people who must ensure that there is water, food and jobs for the citizens, and not to walk over our culture and traditions. He cannot do that and it's very wrong and has to be brought down", stressed Nana.

According to him, Ghanaians must come together to condemn the President's actions. He found it very pathetic those defending such uncultured acts of disrespect to other chiefs by the President. "They should be ashamed of themselves. Were such persons birthed? Were they given any training? The president's actions are disgraceful and bring shame to us," stated Oguaa Tufuhen.

"I am a student of culture and tradition and when I see some of these things, I shudder and become afraid. What type of signal is the President trying to send out there? What type of thing is this? What insult is this? Why is he bringing down our culture? Why is he bringing down the last standard of reverence in our society? Was he like that as candidate Akufo-Addo? Who would have voted for him if he behaved like that when he was soliciting our votes? What has changed? Why are some of our elders like this?" he quizzes.

In a bid to advise those who do not see anything wrong with such disregard towards chiefs, Nana Kwame Edu VI, said, "When a President or any other person shows disrespect towards chiefs in a country, it can send a signal of disregard for traditional authority, cultural values, and community cohesion. Chiefs often hold significant influence and respect within their communities, acting as custodians of tradition, mediators, and leaders. Disrespecting chiefs can undermine their authority and legitimacy, leading to resentment and tension among the population, especially in societies where traditional structures are deeply ingrained. Additionally, it can damage the President's credibility and trustworthiness, as it may be interpreted as a failure to uphold the values and customs cherished by the people that he governs."