ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

May Day: Ghanaian nurses, midwives lament poor remunerations

Health May Day: Ghanaian nurses, midwives lament poor remunerations
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Perpetual Ofori-Ampofo, President of the Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association (GRNMA), has expressed serious concerns about their compensation.

In an interview with Bernard Avle on The Point of View on Citi TV during the celebration of Workers' Day on Wednesday, May 1, Madam Perpetual Ofori-Ampofo revealed that the service conditions for nurses and midwives are not at the expected level.

She pointed out that Ghanaian nurses and midwives are working hard with limited resources, yet they are not adequately compensated. She expressed hope for improved service conditions and quality equipment to facilitate their work.

“The conditions of Ghanaian nurses and midwives could be much better. At the moment, we are yearning for better remuneration and better conditions of service, in terms of better equipment to work with, other logistics, and everything in between. So, our condition is not up to the level that we expect. But we’re just continuing to work with the limited resources we have and trying to do our best for our patients and the Ghanaian population as it is.”

She stressed, “We’re keeping our fingers crossed for better working conditions in the nearest future. And a place where we will see full implementation of our collective agreements and better opportunities for pensions. The reality about the pay is that it’s not good.”

The GRNMA President criticized the government's failure to employ the backlog of trained nurses and midwives.

“Of course, they will picket because if you’re licensed to practice and the government is not able to employ you, then that is a source of worry for any individual and that is what we’re facing. Because even as we speak, the 2020/2021 batch who are done with their rotation are waiting to be employed. The expectation is that the government will employ them after that.”

She proposed a restructuring of the training modalities for nurses to generate revenue for the country.

“If we’re able to restructure our training modalities for nurses, we can cash in returns for ourselves as a country because other countries, like the Philippines, are doing it. They train large numbers of nurses, and they are able to export them to the UK and other countries and earn some money for the economy,” she opined.

She attributed the increase in nurse migration to other countries to low salaries, acknowledging the uneven distribution of nurses.

“We have an inequitable distribution of nurses across the country. Yes, sometimes people refuse to go to the remotest areas of the country to practice. But indeed, if you go around, you will find nurses and midwives in the CHIPS compound, under-serviced areas.

“The other issue is that most of our colleagues are migrating from Ghana to other places of high income to work. They are leaving to seek greener pastures elsewhere, which is what is accounting for the shortfall. They are leaving because of the problems we have with our salaries in Ghana as compared to more developed countries,” she observed.

-citinewsroom

Top Stories

41 minutes ago

Mr Angel Carbonu May Day: Teachers disenchanted over poor salaries – Angel Carbonu

41 minutes ago

Prof Stephen Adei has morbid hatred for Ghanaian workers – TUC Prof Stephen Adei has morbid hatred for Ghanaian workers – TUC

41 minutes ago

Dumsor not over, Akufo-Addo is misleading Ghanaians; he looks awful with his claims – IES Dumsor not over, Akufo-Addo is misleading Ghanaians; he looks awful with his cla...

1 hour ago

Dont marry a man or woman youve not dated for more than 7years – Tic to singles “Don’t marry a man or woman you’ve not dated for more than 7years” – Tic to sing...

2 hours ago

Adopt Chinese as your second language – Prof Wang Jimm to Ghana Adopt Chinese as your second language – Prof Wang Jimm to Ghana

2 hours ago

Gov't refuses to capture our request in manifesto – GNAPS laments Gov't refuses to capture our request in manifesto – GNAPS laments

2 hours ago

Prof. Ransford Gyampo Outcome of Ejisu by-election nothing but a ridiculous show of vote-buying – Prof...

2 hours ago

Akufo-Addo told me he wont give us financial haircut but gave me the ugliest haircut – Franklin Cudjoe Akufo-Addo told me he won’t give us financial haircut but gave me the ugliest ha...

2 hours ago

Bright Simons, Vice President of IMANI Africa Dumsor: From overloaded transformers to flooded substations — Bright Simons crit...

2 hours ago

Dumsor experienced on Wednesday due to rainstorm — ECG ‘Dumsor’ experienced on Wednesday due to rainstorm — ECG

Just in....
body-container-line