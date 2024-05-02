My govt will reopen investigations into Cecilia Abena Dapaah’s scandal – Mahama

The flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama has vowed to reopen investigations into the scandal involving former Sanitation Minister Cecilia Abena Dapaah.

In a post on X on Wednesday, Mr. Mahama stated, “My government will reopen investigations into alleged acts of corruption and graft in the Cecilia Dapaah case.”

His post comes after the Attorney General’s office advised against conducting money laundering investigations into the former Sanitation Minister’s affairs by the Economic and Organized Crime Office (EOCO).

This advice was given following the Attorney General’s determination that the request by the Special Prosecutor’s Office (OSP) to EOCO to initiate money laundering investigations into Cecilia Dapaah’s affairs lacked a solid foundation.

The OSP requested this after determining that the case involving over $1 million cash found in the former minister’s house, which was discovered by its officers, did not fall under its jurisdiction. Instead, it raised money laundering concerns.

This information was disclosed after several months of joint investigation with agencies like the Federal Bureau of Investigation of the United States.

However, upon a request for advice on the issue by EOCO, the Attorney General’s office found that the OSP did not submit the report on the joint investigation to EOCO and has not responded to EOCO’s request to provide its findings.

According to the Attorney General’s office, the docket presented to EOCO only includes the OSP's letter transmitting the docket, the diary of action, statements recorded during the investigation, and letters written by OSP to other institutions like the CID and Banks during the inquiry.

The Attorney General’s office’s analysis of the docket revealed that the OSP did not find any corruption or corruption-related offenses against Cecilia Dapaah. However, the Attorney General’s office believes that the key to a money laundering charge is gains obtained from criminal proceeds resulting from illegal activity.

The Attorney General’s office concludes that without any criminal issues associated with the properties of the NPP Politician, there is no basis for a money laundering investigation.

