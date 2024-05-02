God can use me to do something good for Ghana — Bawumia

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the Presidential Candidate of the New Patriotic Party, has expressed optimism that God can use him to contribute positively towards Ghana’s development.

“I believe that I can do something for Ghana. I believe God uses everybody that He wants to use to change the society. I believe that something good can come from Walewale and if God says that it should come from Walewale it will…,” he said.

The NPP Flagbearer made the remarks during an interaction with members of the clergy in Takoradi on Thursday.

The meeting formed part of his nationwide campaign tour to canvass votes ahead of the December 7 Election.

The Vice President called on the clergy to intercede for peace in the nation and prevent politicians from compromising its stability for their political gains.

The Vice President said his respect for all religious faiths stemmed from his upbringing and, therefore, pledged to collaborate with the church to address the developmental challenges facing the country.

Dr Bawumia’s nationwide campaign would take him to all the 275 constituencies across the 16 regions of Ghana till the first week of June.

‘Bold Solutions for our Future,’ is the theme for his campaign, focusing on three key pillars: The battle of ideas and character, The battle of records, and The battle of effective campaign.

The NPP Flagbearer and his campaign team would focus on issue-based campaign, tackling cogent, practical and tailor-made ideas to deal with issues that are dear to the Ghanaian people.

He would meet with a wide range of stakeholders including traditional rulers, youth groups, traders, drivers, farmers and students and interact with businesses and associations.

He would visit market centres and other public places to listen to the concerns of both traders and consumers.

Dr Bawumia will engage the media, hold townhall meetings and continue with his regular stakeholder engagements with Ghanaians.

Since his election as the NPP Flagbearer on November 4, 2023, for the December 7 Election, Dr Bawumia had been active in undertaking broad consultations and interactions with various groups across the country.

GNA