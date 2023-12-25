Kumi Yeboah Memorial Foundation donates GHC23,000 to children with cancers at KATH

Kumi Yeboah Memorial Foundation has donated a cash amount of GHC23,000 to children with cancers at the Komfo Teaching Hospital (KATH) in Kumasi, Ashanti region.

The children numbering twenty-three will each receive GHC1,000 as their Christmas gift, according to the foundation.

The donation which took place at the Pediatric Unit of KATH on Friday, December 22, 2023, was the second time at the hospital.

The first one was in May 2023, where a cash amount of GHC10,000 was donated to ten female cancer patients at the Oncology Department.

The founder of the foundation, Mrs Sarah Baah Donkor, said the donation was in remembrance and honour of her late father Kumi Yeboah who died of cancer in 2022.

Sarah Baah Donkor during the presentation stated that the donation was to put smiles on the faces of both children and mothers who are in difficult financial times in the cancer treatment.

The Public Relations Officer for the foundation, Osei Bonsu Shadrach, made the presentation on behalf of the founder at the Pediatric Unit.

"On behalf of the foundation to present the cash to you as your Christmas gift, to help you settle some of your medical expenses.

"Though the amount is small, considering the huge amount involved in the treatment of your disease, we believe it will offset some of your bills," Osei Bonsu added.

A mother of a child with cancer, on behalf of the mothers and children, thanked the foundation and was grateful how timely the cash has come to relieve them from the cash-spending Christmas period.

She used the occasion to appeal to individuals, groups and corporate bodies to follow suit, saying "cancer treatment is cost-intensive, making it extremely difficult for them to pay medical bills".

Dr Oppong Mensah, a Paedetrician at the KATH Paediatric Unit, described the treatment of childhood cancers as expensive.

She called for public assistance for the children.