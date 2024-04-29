National Calibration Centre launched in Accra

The Ministry of Health has launched the National Calibration Centre under Ghana’s implementation of the Minamata Convention in Accra.

The Minamata Convention is a global treaty aimed at protecting human health and the environment from the harmful effects of mercury.

Ghana took a decisive step by signing the Minamata Convention in September 2014. As The Ministry embarked on a journey to phase out the use of mercury in various products and processes in the health sector.

The contract bans a range of products such as thermometers, blood pressure device batteries, compact fluorescent lamps, switches and relays, soaps, cosmetics and vaccines, as well as dental fillings, which use mercury amalgam.

The Chief Director of the Ministry, Alhaji Hafiz Adam, reiterated that the center would play a crucial role in ensuring the accuracy and reliability of non-mercury devices used in healthcare settings.

He added that the calibration services, will uphold the integrity of diagnostic and treatment procedures to improve patient safety and quality health care.

“As we celebrate this achievement, we must remain vigilant and resolute in our commitment to phasing out mercury entirely from the health sector,” he stressed.