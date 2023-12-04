2024 Election: Mahama holds meeting with Dr. Kwabena Duffuor for support

04.12.2023 LISTEN

Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama has held a meeting with defeated flagbearer aspirant Dr. Kwabena Duffuor.

The meeting among other things is to get the former Governor of the Bank of Ghana on board to plan ahead of the 2024 general elections.

Opening up on the meeting with Dr. Kwabena Duffuor, John Mahama in a short statement stressed the importance of getting every member of the NDC on board to pursue the common goal of returning to power.

“It was great meeting with Dr Kwabena Duffuor as we discussed the future of our party and the upcoming 2024 elections. It is important for us to come together and work towards unity and the growth of our party.

“Let’s focus on our common goals and aspirations to build the Ghana we want together. Together4Change and for #Victory2024,” John Dramani Mahama said.

Dr. Kwabena Duffuor pulled out of the flagbearer election of the NDC early this year citing an unacceptable breach of faith by the Council of Elders of the Party. He also raised concern about the voter’s register, insisting that it was full of irregularities.

Despite his failed attempt to lead the party into the 2024 general elections, the former BoG Governor has stayed committed to the NDC.

He is now set to work with Mahama and the party ahead of the next general elections.