31.07.2023 Health

Afenyo-Markin calls for inclusion of Hepatitis B onto NHIS, assure constituents of Viral Loading Machine

Effutu MP Alexander Afenyo Markin
Member of Parliament for Effutu and Deputy Majority Leader Alexander Afenyo Markin has called for enrollment of Hepatitis B treatment onto the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).

According to the lawmaker, the test and treatment of the disease is expensive hence the need to ensure people have the opportunity to check their status and undergo treatment no matter their financial status.

He spoke via zoom at this year's World Hepatitis B Day held on Friday, 28 July, 2023 in the Effutu municipality.

The program organised by Mumbies Foundation, an NGO in collaboration with the MP's office and support from the Health Directorate sensitised and educated people on the need for early check up.

Hon. Afenyo Markin used the opportunity to advice Ghanaians to seek early testing and medical attention to prevent the late stage of the disease.

He, however, assured the people he will soon procure the viral loading machine for easy access to testing and treatment.

The MP who is also a known advocate for hepatitis B cautioned the public against resorting to unapproved herbal medicines as it can worsen the situation.

The Municipal Health Director, Dr. Kwame Bota and other speakers at the event supported the MP's call for early testing to ensure the municipality contain the spread of the disease and also called for collaborative effort to help address the canker.

Judy Micah, the Effutu Municipal Education Director called for future collaborations to ensure holistic approach to dealing with the spread of the disease.

Kwabena Nyarko
Kwabena Nyarko

Eastern Region CorrespondentPage: KwabenaNyarko

