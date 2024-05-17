Gamalsey: My gov’t will implement a Blue Water Initiative to clean our water bodies in mining areas – Mahama

Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama has revealed how he plans to make polluted rivers by activities of illegal mining (galamsey) cleaner when he is voted President.

Speaking at the 3rd annual transformative dialogue on small-scale mining in Sunyani, the former President said he will implement what will be called ‘Blue Water Initiative’ to bring back the polluted water bodies to their natural form.

“In addition, a Blue Water Initiative will be implemented in partnership with the Water Resources Commission, Ghana Water Company, and our development partners to clean the impacted water bodies in mining areas.

“This initiative is a crucial step towards sustainable and responsible mining practices. I am confident it will positively change the environment and the local communities. Together, we can make a difference for future generations,” John Dramani Mahama said.

In addition to this initiative, the NDC flagbearer disclosed that he will launch a #Atree4Life project when he is elected President at the end of the 2024 general election.

According to John Dramani Mahama, this project aims to re-afforest mining areas while creating job opportunities.

He said it will transform re-afforestation into an economically engaging activity, offering a promising avenue for economic development.

“The youth will oversee the growth of economically viable tree crops, contributing to environmental conservation and economic growth,” John Dramani Mahama said.