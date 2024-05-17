Provide comment on allegations against you — CJ tells Kissi Agyebeng on petition to get him removed

The Chief Justice of Ghana has directed Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyebeng to officially respond to a petition seeking his removal for alleged corruption.

In a letter to Mr. Agyebeng dated May 16, Chief Justice Gertrude Sockey Tokornoo refers to a petition sent by former Special Prosecutor Martin Amidu to President Akufo-Addo on April 30.

The petition, which was forwarded to the Chief Justice, levels accusations of procurement breaches and abuse of office against Mr. Agyebeng.

Specifically, Mr. Amidu alleges "issues with how the Office of the Special Prosecutor obtained vehicles" and "inappropriate behavior related to judges and the fair administration of justice" by the Special Prosecutor.

In the letter seen by this portal, Chief Justice Tokornoo writes: "Kindly provide your comments to the matters raised to enable the Honourable Chief justice determine if a prima facie case has been made out."

If a prima facie case is established, it will trigger proceedings for Mr. Agyebeng's possible removal from office.

Reacting to the development, private legal practitioner and anti-graft fighter Martin Kpebu, described it as a brawl to the fighter against corruption.

Speaking to Accra-based TV3, the vocal lawyer accused President Akufo-Addo of having an interest in the removal of the SP so he could put in a very malleable person to cover his corrupt deeds, citing the president’s inaction in similar petitions.