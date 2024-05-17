Akufo-Addo, Bawumia are our strongest enemies; we contributed money for their campaign to come support our business — Small scale miners

The General Secretary of the Concerned Small Scale Miners Association, Ebenezer Ekow Ayeho, has openly criticized President Akufo-Addo, describing him as the group's "strongest enemy."

Mr. Ayeho cited unfulfilled promises, deception, and alleged lack of support, accusing the President of betraying their trust and exacerbating the challenges faced by their community.

He further alleged that financial contributions were made by some members of the association to support Akufo-Addo's bid for the presidency, believing he would advocate for their course when he wins power.

“Nana Akufo-Addo is our strongest enemy because he has still not fulfilled his promises to us. He lied to us just to gain power, some of us supported him with money to become president. Because of him, people have lost their lives. He and Bawumia are our strongest enemies,” Mr. Ayeho asserted in a statement to the media.

However, Mr. Ayeho lamented that these hopes have been dashed, with the President and his administration failing to address the pressing issues faced by small-scale miners.