Bawumia has an eye for talent, he's a problem solver — Miracles

FRI, 17 MAY 2024 LISTEN
Dennis Miracles Aboagye, the Director of Communications and Spokesperson for the 2024 NPP campaign team, has praised Dr Bawumia, the flagbearer of New Patriotic Party (NPP) in a latest interview with Bola Ray on Star FM monitored by ModernGhana.com.

Miracles Aboagye, who previously served as the Director of Local Government, Decentralization, and Rural Development at the Presidency, described Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as a leader for unearthing talents and solving problems.

Recalling his appointment to lead communications for Bawumia’s campaign, Aboagye shared, "Before Dr. Bawumia appointed me, he called to have a brief discussion. Through this conversation, I realized he is confident about winning the 2024 elections."

He further explained why Dr. Bawumia chose him, stating, "The Vice President told me he believes I can do the job and live up to the task."

He added that during their discussion, Bawumia emphasized, "Dennis, let the Ghanaian people have a reason to vote."

Expressing his initial surprise at his selection for the position, Miracle Aboagye said, "I don't know why I was picked to lead the communications team. I was surprised myself because it wasn't something I was expecting. I think Dr. Bawumia has an eye for talent and he's a problem solver. For me, if I hear him correctly, he wants results."

Concluding his remarks to Bola Ray, the revered politico noted, "He told me to get his message to the people, and the last statement he made was to give reason to the Ghanaian people to vote."

Daniel Owusu
Daniel Owusu

News ReporterPage: DanielOwusu

