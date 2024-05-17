Ghanaians would've bought dollars for GHS25 to GHS30 if NDC were in power — Miracles Aboagye

Director of Communications and Spokesperson for the NPP's 2024 campaign team, Dennis Miracles Aboagye, has argued that the cedi’s depreciation against the dollar would have been far worse under NDC government.

In an exclusive interview on StarrChat with Bola Ray on Star FM, closely monitored by ModernGhana.com, Miracle Aboagye highlighted the efforts of the NPP’s economic management team, led by Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

He praised the team’s efforts, stating, “The economic management team of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has done a yeoman's job to keep the cedi-dollar ratio as close as we see today.”

He attributed the cedi’s depreciation to several external factors since the NPP took office in 2017, including the Russia-Ukraine war, the COVID-19 pandemic, and challenges in Asia. Despite these global challenges, Miracle Aboagye emphasized that the NPP has managed to stabilize the cedi better than NDC did during its tenure.

“In 2014, the NDC had not faced any global challenges, yet the cedi depreciated significantly,” Aboagye noted.

He argued that if the NDC had been in power when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, the situation would have been dire. "If they were in power from 2020 until now, Ghanaians would be buying the dollar for 25 to 30 cedis," he stressed.

He elaborated, "When you are running an organization, you run it under certain conditions, and those conditions determine the outcomes. In Ghana today, the global challenges we've faced, including COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine war, have affected us significantly. If the NDC were in power during this period, the dollar would be 25 to 30 cedis because in 2014, without any global crisis, they still mismanaged the cedi."

Aboagye concluded by challenging the NDC’s economic track record, saying, “Can you tell me what was happening in 2014? They had no reason to have our cedi where it got to.”