Limited voter registration: Two Nigerian nationals arrested at Asokore Mampong

Police at Asokore Mampong in the Ashanti Region, have apprehended two Nigerian nationals who appeared at the registration centre in the area to register in the ongoing voter registration exercise held nationwide.

The Nigerian nationals failed to convince Electoral Commission (EC) officers and the police regarding their presence at the centre, leading to their transportation to the police station.

Despite nationwide technical challenges encountered during the initial stages of the ongoing voter registration exercise, electoral officers in Asokore have registered a total of 2,304 individuals as of Wednesday, May 15, 2024.

However, officers have noted about six instances of double registration, along with the arrest of two foreigners on Thursday.

Asokore Mampong District Officer of the EC, Angela Afiriyie Osei, cautioned individuals who are not qualified to stay away from the exercise.

Meanwhile, police say the two individuals are being interrogated.

