Ridge Hospital successfully separates conjoined twins after two years but lost one

Greater Accra Regional Hospital (RIDGE) has successfully conducted its first-ever surgery for the separation Siamese twins who were joined at the head (craniopagus).

The surgery, which was classified as one of the most complex types, was successful after two years but sadly lost one due to cardiac arrest after commencing the separation process with nine major surgeries.

Professor Samuel Kaba, Technical Lead, Conjoined Twins Team, made this known at a press conference in Accra to provide an update on the national conjoined twins separation.

“It is a great pleasure to let you know that five months after separation, Elisha (Twin 2) who is now 26 months old and named Elisha Addo is stable and improving. He however needs further surgeries to cover remaining scalp defects,” he stated.

Prof Kaba said the team had come far on the journey, learnt and seen so much but there was still much to learn and do.

“The morale and teamwork of our medical personnel have grown, with more courage to undertake complex medical surgeries and procedures, ” the Technical Lead added.

He expressed gratitude to the Government for the support received to acquire the needed medical equipment, so far.

“The south-south collaboration and capacities built from experience, a special mention of Professor Deepak Gupta of All Indian Institute Medical Science, (AIIMS) India and all other International collaborators,” he stated.

Prof. Kaba explained that the medical equipment acquired with full financial support by the Government for the procedure had since been used to perform over 300 complex surgical procedures, the majority of which otherwise would have to be performed outside the country.

He also commended the support of the parents of the conjoined twins and family, for their psychological stamina and active participation in the entire and still ongoing process.

He sympathised with the family for losing one of their twins, their resilience throughout the process, and their unflinching dedication, adding that their hopes and collaborative efforts had encouraged the team to endure this journey.

Dr Emmanuel Srofenyo, the Medical Director of the Hospital, commended the over 200 multidisciplinary medical teams selected from both private and public hospitals across the country for their support for the past two years since the conjoined twins were referred to the hospital by the Nsawam Government Hospital.

He also commended the Secretariat of the Conjoined Twins Team for a good job over the period, adding that the team had more work to do until the entire procedure had completely ended.

“On behalf of the management team of the Greater Accra Regional Hospital, I would like to thank Prof. Kaba and members of the technical team that we will continue to support them to achieve the best outcome.” Dr Srofenyo assured.

Mr Samuel Addo, the father of the twin, expressed gratitude to the Government, and the medical and technical teams for their support in ensuring that the twins survived.

The separation process of the conjoined twins began in December 2021, involving nine surgeries. A total internal separation (neurovascular and brain) was eventually achieved on November 28, 2022.

GNA